ISHM: January 27 – February 3, 2022

UNAMI "Deeply Concerned" By Political Violence; Imtidad Faces Defections; Qaani Pushes Compromise Between Sadr And Rivals -- On January 28, UNAMI said it was "deeply concerned" by the escalation in political violence in Iraq, warning that "the perpetrators...appear to enjoy impunity...exposing the country to disastrous consequences." UNAMI urged Iraqi parties to "swiftly" expose those behind recent attacks. On January 29, a senior member of the Imtidad Movement said that he was resigning from the party over Imtidad's alleged decision to vote in favor of Mohammed al-Halbousi becoming Speaker of Parliament. A few days later, two other prominent members of Imtidad announced their resignations. On January 31, Mohammed al-Halbousi, Nechirvan Barzani, and Khamis al-Khanjar visited Muqtada al-Sadr in Najaf to mediate an end to the post-election political deadlock between Sadr and his rivals in the coordination framework for Shia parties (CF). The meetings were suggested by KDP leaders Masoud Barzani at the behest of Iranian general Esmail Qaani. After the meeting, CF sources said the bloc was "cohesive, and completely rejects" the condition set by Muqtada al-Sadr for joining the government, namely the is to exclusion on Nouri al-Maliki. In other developments, On January 31, Parliament announced that 25 individuals had submitted their candidate statements to run for the office of President of the Republic of Iraq. On February 3, Iraq's Supreme Federal Court rejected a case filed by two CF lawmakers asking the Court to determine which parliamentary coalition represents the largest bloc in Parliament. more...

Rockets Hit Baghdad Airport; Iraqi Forces Intensify Anti-ISIS Operations; Turkey Launches Deadly Airstrikes On Makhmour; ISIS Leader Killed In Syria -- On January 28, six rockets struck Baghdad International Airport, damaging two aircraft parked on its runways. PM Kadhimi's office said that security forces had identified "some of the terrorists" involved, pledging to arrest and prosecute them "without exception." Between January 29 -- February 3, Iraqi forces killed at least 30 ISIS militants, mostly in airstrikes against targets in Diyala, Ninewa, and Salah ad-Din provinces. The killed militants include three Lebanese nationals and a militant responsible for the January 21 attack that killed 11 Iraqi soldiers in Diyala. Late on February 1, Turkish military aircraft conducted airstrikes against suspected PKK targets in Sinjar and at the Makhmour camp, which hosts refugees from Turkey. The airstrikes killed between two and eight and wounded "tens." The strikes are part of a new Turkish operation against PKK positions in Iraq and Syria. On February 3, U.S. President Joe Biden said that a raid by American special forces in northwestern Syria killed ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. In other developments, between January 28 -- 31, the explosions of six IEDs and one remnant of war in Babylon, Ninewa, Dhi-Qar, and Muthanna provinces killed at least five Iraqis and wounded four, most of whom were children. On February 3, at least ten rockets targeted a Turkish military base at Zelikan, north of Mosul. more...

UNICEF Urges Action To Protect Children From Remnants Of War; Iraq, WHO Launch Country's First Gender-Based Violence Strategic Plan -- On February 2, UNICEF called for "Stronger concerted efforts" to mitigate the risk that unexploded remnants of war (ERW) pose to children's safety. The statement underscored that incidents involving ERW killed 52 children and seriously injured 73 last year. On February 2, the WHO and Iraqi Health Ministry announced the launch of Iraq's first gender-based violence strategic plan. The plan, which covers a five-year period, aims to provide "strategic vision and operational directions" for organizing and executing the health system's efforts to mitigate the health consequences of gender-based violence. The plan will gradually cover all of Iraq's provinces, including the Kurdistan region. In other developments, On February 3, Iraq's Health Ministry said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 2,233,725, an increase of 50,323 from the 2,183,402 reported on January 27. Hospitalizations increased from 68,257 to 79,382, and the daily average for new cases during the last 7-day period reached 7,189/day, up from 6,590/day during the 7-day period ending January 27. Total vaccinations reached 9,352,827 including 47,297 people who received their shots on February 3. more...

Airport Attack Raises Aviation Safey Concern; Oil Revenue Jumps To $8.2 Billion; Iraq Exported 600,000 Tons Of Dates In 2021 -- On January 30, Kuwaiti aviation authorities halted flights to Iraqi airports for a week due to rising security concerns following the January 28 rocket attack that damaged two aircraft at Baghdad International Airport. On January 1, Iraq's Oil Ministry said that crude exports during January averaged 3.203 million bpd and generated $8.27 billion in revenue, more than $1 billion higher than December. On February 3, Iraq's Agriculture Ministry reported that Iraqi date farmers exported 600,000 tons of date during 2021, citing high demand from the Arab Gulf states. In other developments, on February 2, Iraq's Integrity Commission reported that courts had sentenced the former head of the Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) and the former chief of the Baghdad Investment Commission to seven and four years in prison, respectively. Both were convicted on corruption charges. more...

For more background on most of the institutions, key actors, political parties, and locations mentioned in our takeaways or in the stories that follow, see the ISHM Reference Guide.