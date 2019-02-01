ISHM: January 25 – January 31, 2019

Key Takeaways:

**Iraqi Politicians Hold Series of Meetings with Foreign Officials, Expound Neutral Position in Region – **On January 27, the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister reported that several ministers from the Jordanian government arrived in Baghdad for meetings. On January 27, Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali al-Hakim stated in an interview that Iraq will not attend any events that are focused on countering Iran and will not get in the middle of US-Iran relations. On January 29, the Speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Mohamed Halboussi, stated that Iraq does not want to be a battlefield for conflicts, but seeks to become a “meeting point for all.” On January 30, King of Spain, Felipe VI visited Iraq to inspect Spanish forces based there and discuss reconstruction with Iraqi officials. On January 31, Foreign Minister Mohammad Ali al-Hakim stated that Iraq’s relations with Russia, Iran, and the United States are not in conflict with each other, but in fact are a source of strength for Iraq. On January 31, Iraq’s National Security Advisor Falih al-Fayadh traveled to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to meet with security officials in the Kingdom. more…

**KRG Share of the Budget Apparently Determined; Anti-Corruption Council Established – **On January 29, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi announced the formation of a Supreme Anti-Corruption Council. On January 30, Kurdish representatives in Iraq’s Parliament announced that the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) had been allocated 12.67% of the 2019 federal Iraqi budget. more…

**American Ambassador to Iraq Replaced Amid Continuing Iraq-U.S. Security Cooperation, which is Facing Increasing Scrutiny from Iraqi Politicians – **On January 27, a senior Iraqi military official stated that United States special forces were closing in on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS). On January 28, Qais al-Khazali, the leader of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia, stated that he expects Iraq’s parliament to vote for the withdrawal of United States troops from Iraq soon. On January 28, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi announced the end of the term of the United States Ambassador in Iraq, Douglas Silman. On January 30, al-Mada reported that the United States embassy in Baghdad is trying to mediate negotiations between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi Defense Ministry concerning the division of responsibilities in Kirkuk province between the two. On January 30, the United States declassified a report on the 2003 U.S. occupation of Iraq. The report totals 1,300 pages and details United States activities in Iraq from the invasion in 2003 through U.S. withdrawal and the rise of ISIS. more…

Iraqi and Kurdish Security Forces Continue Combating Militants as Militant Persist in Staging Attacks Across the Country – On January 26, the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) announced that they thwarted an attempt by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) to infiltrate Iraq from Syria. On January 27, two civilians were injured in an IED explosion in the city of Tikrit. On January 27, al-Sumaria reported two back-to-back IED attacks near Sharqat. On January 28, the district council in Anbar province stated that ISIS executed two judiciary members and kidnapped another. On January 28, a policeman was killed in an armed attack in northwestern Kirkuk. On January 29, an Iraqi security source claimed that an Iraqi airstrike killed six ISIS fighters who were aids to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS, in Anbar province. On January 29, three people were killed by gunmen just north of Baghdad. On January 30, Baghdad reported that due to the removal of several concrete barriers that have been in place since 2007, hundreds of streets and alleys have been opened, facilitating movement. On January 31, several gunmen killed an elected official in Fallujah, 70 kilometers west of Baghdad, in Anbar province. more…

**Turkey Conducts Deadly Airstrikes against PKK Targets in Northern Iraq, Sparking Protests – **On January 26, Turkish soldiers shot at protesters near Dohuk, in Iraqi Kurdistan. One protester was killed and ten others were injured. On January 27, the Foreign Relations Committee of the Iraqi Parliament called on Baghdad and the Kurdish Regional Government to remove the non-Iraqi forces from the territory of the country, stressing a need to open dialogue with Turkey to bring an end to the shelling on northern Iraq. On January 29th, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) made a public statement in the Iraqi parliament blaming the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) for being responsible for the destruction and abandonment by inhabitants of hundreds of border villages. On January 31, Turkey performed air raids on the PKK in northern Iraq. more…