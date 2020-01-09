ISHM: January 2 - January 9, 2020

Key Takeaways:

PM, Parliament Move To End U.S. Military Presence Following U.S. Airstrikes; Coalition Suspends Anti-ISIS Operations; Mass Protests Planned For Friday – On January 5, Iraq’s Parliament held an emergency session to discuss the fallout from the U.S. airstrike that killed Qassim Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. PM Adil Abdul-Mahdi condemned the strike, requested the session, and recommended a resolution for the immediate expulsion of U.S. troops. President Trump threatened Iraq with severe sanctions if U.S. forces were forced to withdraw under hostile conditions. On January 5, Moqtada al-Sadr called Iraqi Parliament’s resolution a “meager” response to the U.S. violation of Iraqi sovereignty, urging harsher measures, and promising to “activate” dormant wings of his militias. On January 5, the U.S.-led International Coalition against ISIS announced a temporary suspension of its efforts in training and supporting Iraqi forces citing rocket attacks by Iraqi militias supported by Iran. Several coalition members began moving part of the forces out of Iraq. On January 6, however, the U.S. Defense Secretary denied reports of U.S. forces being evacuated from Iraq. On January 9, local press said that activists were planning renewed mass protests in Baghdad on January 10 to pressure the political class to make progress on selecting a new prime minister and government. more…

U.S. Strike In Baghdad Kills Top Iran General, Militia Commander; Militias And Iran Retaliate With Rocket And Missile Strikes; New Attacks Target Iraqi Activists And Protesters – On January 3, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered an airstrike near Baghdad’s airport that killed Iranian General Qassim Soleimani and senior Iraqi militia leader, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. On January 4, militias warned Iraqi forces to stay away from Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. personnel. On January 4, suspected militia rockets struck near Balad air base and near the Green Zone, which includes the U.S. embassy. On January 5, three more rockets struck near the Green Zone. On January 4, Iraqi security sources said that ten rockets targeted Iraqi military bases in Mosul that also U.S.-led coalition forces. On January 7, Iran launched 15 ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases in Anbar and Erbil that also host coalition forces. The missiles did not cause casualties, leading President Trump to announce that Iran “appeared to be standing down.” On January 8, there were reports of a small rocket attack on the Green Zone. The incident did not cause casualties. On January 4, unidentified gunmen assassinated an activist in east Baghdad. On January 5, militiamen opened fire on protesters in Nasiriyah, injuring three people. On January 6, an IED injured activist Uday al-Jabiri in Nasiriyah. Medical sources reported on January 8 that at least eight protesters were injured in another attack on protesters in Nasiriyah. more…

Two Hundred IDP Families Return To Old Mosul; At Least Ninety Protesters Remain In Detention; Security Concerns Disrupt Humanitarian Aid Operations – on January 7, the governor of Ninewa said that 200 displaced families have recently returned to their newly repaired homes in the old district of Mosul City. On January 7, an adviser to the governor of Anbar said that all IDP camps in the province would be shut down during this year. On January 9, Iraqi judicial authorities said that 91 protesters remained in custody facing criminal charges in connection with the ongoing protests in Iraq. On January 8th, Oxfam reported that their humanitarian work in Iraq is being restricted following the ballistic missile strikes on two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. forces. more…