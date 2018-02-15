ISHM: February 9 - 15, 2018

Key Takeaways:

Much Anticipated Kuwait Reconstruction Conference Falls Short of Goals – 76 countries and nearly two thousand private industry representatives gathered in Kuwait February 12-14 for the much anticipated International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq. Despite the wide attendance, the New York Times characterized the results of the conference as a “devastating blow for the Iraqi government,” who had hoped to garner financial pledges and investments to meet the estimated US$88 billion it needs to rebuild after years of ISIS devastation. Less than half that amount, US$ 30 billion, was offered, mostly in the form of loans, lines of credit, and private sector investment pledges from Iraq’s neighbors and the World Bank. The Trump administration pledged no funds, instead carrying through with a new policy of encouraging U.S. private investment rather than providing financial assistance from the U.S. government. (For more on Iraq’s readiness for investment and the consequences of reconstruction funding shortfalls, read our recent analysis.) more…

Pentagon Presses NATO to Ramp Up Training Missions in Iraq – NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said this week that the security bloc will build an academy for military training in Iraq and that NATO defense ministers will decide on the size and scope of their long-term involvement with training Iraqi troops in July. The U.S. has pressed NATO to take on a greater share of this responsibility, a move welcomed by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi (as previously reported in ISHM). more…

IED Clearing in Mosul to Take “Over a Decade” – The UN Mine Action Service announced this week that nearly two-thirds of the explosive hazards present in western Mosul are buried under an estimated 11 million tons of debris and that clearing operations to identify and remove unexploded ordnance in that half of the city will take “over a decade.” Pehr Lodhammar of UNMAS said that “IEDs are not new, what is new is the complexity we see…and the numbers that [ISIS] manufactured…on an industrial scale.” more…

Electoral Commission Extends Party Affiliation Deadline – On February 8, the Independent High Electoral Commission extended the deadline for political party and coalition alignment registration until February 15. The extension allows for more behind-the-scenes deal-making and pledges of support among party leaders ahead of the May 12 national elections. Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is attempting to attract support for his Victory Coalition while Vice President Nouri al-Maliki of the State of Law Coalition used the extra time to meet with head of the National Wisdom Movement, Ammar al-Hakim. more…

Turkey, PKK Militants Exchange Fire in Dohuk – On February 13, Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants reportedly attacked a Turkish Army post on the Turkish-Iraq border in Dohuk Province and Turkish forces returned fire. Casualties sustained by the two sides were not reported. The following day, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu said that “Iraq must be cleared from terrorist groups, among them the PKK” and that a military campaign against PKK elements along the Qandil Mountains between Iraq and Iran is necessary. more…

For more background on most of the institutions, key actors, political parties, and locations mentioned in our takeaways or in the stories that follow, see the ISHM Reference Guide.