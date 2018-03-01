ISHM: February 23 - March 1, 2018

Key Takeaways:

Integrity Commission Issues Arrest Warrants for Ninewa Governor, Others – Iraq’s Integrity Commission issued arrest warrants for Ninewa Governor Nofal Hammadi and several municipal officers of Samarra on allegations of corruption and reopened an investigation into Member of Parliament Ares Ahmad on allegations of fraud. Hammadi was removed from office on November 1 of last year by the Ninewa Provincial Council and Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, but has refused to step down ever since. The crackdown on corruption is expected to intensify as national elections approach in May. more

According to Foreign Minister, Iraq Considering Purchase of Russian Defense System – Following a meeting of the Iraqi-Russian Intergovernmental Cooperation Commission in Moscow this week, Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari suggested that Iraq is interested in acquiring the Russian S-400 air and missile defense system and that the largest obstacle for overcoming such an acquisition would be objection by the United States. A spokesman for Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi denied that any such deal between Iraq and Russia is under consideration, and that such deals are determined by the Iraqi Ministry of Defense, not Jaafari. When asked about possibility of the defense system deal, U.S. State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert referenced the 2017 CAATSA law that imposes sanctions on Russia, and suggested that Iraq could face “repercussions as a result” of any such deal. more

Rumors Cause Alarm in Kirkuk; KRI Airports Will Remain Closed – Rumors spread across social media this week suggested that ISIS was in control of large swaths of land on the outskirts of Kirkuk City and that Iraqi Security Forces and popular militias were withdrawing from the territory. The rumors prompted the ISF to close the Kirkuk-Sulaimania road out of concern that a wave of residents would attempt to flee the area. Kirkuk Governor Rakan al-Jabouri called the rumors “baseless” and Iraqi Army spokesman Yahya Rasool denied any intention of security forces to leave Kirkuk Province. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi suggested the formation of a Joint Operation Command with the participation of Iraqi Security Forces and the Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga in Kirkuk Province to reassure citizens and counter any increase in ISIS activity in the region. Separately, the Iraqi government extended the embargo on international flights to and from airports in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq for an additional three months. The embargo has been in place since shortly after the September 2017 referendum on Kurdish independence. more

IRC Publishes Report on IDP Returns – The International Rescue Committee, Danish Refugee Council, and Norwegian Refugee Council compiled a report on issues hampering IDP returns based on interviews with IDPs in Anbar Province that took place from November 2017 to January 2018. The report, titled The Long Road Home, found that 84 percent of IDPs felt safer in camps than in their places of origin and that half of those interviewed had homes that were still severely damaged or totally destroyed. The report also made suggestions for addressing forced returns and is available here. more