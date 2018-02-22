ISHM: February 16 – 22, 2018

Key Takeaways:

Popular Mobilization Units Attacked Near Hawija – On February 18, 27 members of an Iranian-backed Shia Popular Mobilization Unit were captured and killed by ISIS militants in an ambush attack in Sadouniyah, in the Hawija District of Kirkuk Province. The PMU members and police units were conducting clearing operations in the village when they were ambushed amid heavy rain. A committee formed by Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi visited the area several days later to investigate the sufficiency of security forces in the region and make recommendations. more…

Russian Tanks Delivered to Iraq While the U.S. Wants Theirs out of the Hands of Militias – A report to Congress by the US Inspector General for Overseas Contingency Operations indicated that as many as nine M-1 Abrams tanks sold to the Iraqi Army by the United States “had fallen into the hands of Iranian-backed [PMUs]…” The US State Department and the Pentagon are pressing the Iraqi government to regain control of the equipment, a condition of their initial sale. Speaking at a security conference in Munich this week, US National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster warned against Iranian influence in Iraq and US military installations are reportedly ramping up security in light of threats by some Iran-backed PMUs over continued US presence. The Inspector General’s report was released shortly before the February 16 delivery of 36 Russian T-90 tanks ordered by the Iraqi government last year. more…

Flooding in Diyala Raises Concern of Water-Borne Illness – Heavy rains and flooding have left thousands without electricity in Diyala Province and have raised concerns of water-borne illness from polluted civil water purification facilities. On February 20, the Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster published a report on the impact of the flooding on IDPs in Diyala and Baghdad Provinces, and security officials discussed the possibility of accelerating returns of IDPs from these areas. more…

UNOCHA Releases 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan; Kubis Addresses UN Security Council – The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs published the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan which seeks to assist 3.4 million individuals (out of 8.7 million who are officially “in need”) and requests US$ 569 million from the international community for the fiscal year. The HRP for 2018 is a significant reduction over the previous year, which sought to assist 6.2 million individuals with US$ 985 million in funding. The precipitous drop in targets and funding levels is attributed in the report to the end of combat missions against ISIS and an expectation that the majority of internally displaced persons will return to their communities by the end of the year. Also this week, the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq, Jan Kubis, addressed that UN Security Council and delivered prepared remarks on the UN Assistance Mission’s efforts to convene reconstruction assistance, seek resolutions to internal political disputes between the federal government and Kurdistan Regional Government, and aid preparations for national elections in May. more…