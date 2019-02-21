ISHM: February 15 – 21, 2019

Key Takeaways:

Iraqi and Kurdish Officials Meet Foreign Counterparts; Political Developments between Iraq-KRG – On February 15, the Chancellor of the Kurdistan Region Security Council Masrour Barzani met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. On February 16, Iraq eliminated all of the customs checkpoints between Iraq and Iraqi Kurdistan that had been installed after the failed Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum in 2017. On February 17, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi met with the U.S. Army General of the U.S. Central Command, General Joseph Votel, to discuss continued Iraqi-U.S. cooperation in combating the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS). On February 18, Vala Fareed, nominated by the Kurdish Democratic Party (KDP) was temporarily elected as the speaker of the Kurdistan parliament. She is the first woman to hold this position. On February 19, Joey Hood, the Chargé d’affaires at the United States Embassy in Baghdad denied the recent reports regarding the movements by United States troops in Iraq and the deployment of additional troops. On February 20, the head of the KDP Masoud Barzani met with several United States officials. more…

Militants Continue to Mount Attacks Across Iraq; Iraqi Security Forces Conduct Raids against ISIS – On February 19, an attack of a security checkpoint by militants of the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) killed two security officials in the al-Qayyarah district in Ninewa province. On February 19, Brigadier General Yahya Rasool, spokesman for the Joint Operations Command Brigade, stated that Iraqi security forces have bolstered their presence along the Iraq-Syria border. On February 19, the Iraqi Air Force conducted an air strike directed at an ISIS hideout north of Baqubah in Diyala province. On February 20, unidentified gunmen shot and killed a security officer of the Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) during an attack against the force and Iraqi intelligence in the al-Wasti neighborhood in southern Kirkuk city. On February 20, Kurdistan24 reported two kidnapping incidents by ISIS members within the last week, totaling four since the beginning of February. On February 21, as part of an agreement between the Iraqi army and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), 150 foreign and Iraqi ISIS fighters and their families were transferred to military bases in Anbar province. more…