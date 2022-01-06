ISHM: December 30 – January 6, 2022

Key Takeaways:

Militia Commanders Vow To Expel All U.S. Forces; Kadhimi Condemns “Senseless” Attacks On Military Bases; Kurdish, Sunni Parties Close Ranks Ahead Of Parliament Meeting – On January 1, Fatah Coalition leader Hadi al-Amiri said all U.S. forces must leave Iraq, calling the demand “the price for the blood” of Abu Mahdi al-Muhadis and Qassim Soleimani. On January 5, PM Kadhimi condemned recent rocket and drone attacks on Iraqi military bases, calling them “senseless.” Kadhimi reiterated that the combat role of U.S. forces in Iraq had ended, stressing that remaining U.S. personnel work as advisers alongside Iraqi forces. On January 5, the KDP and PUK issued a joint statement saying they plan to send a joint delegation to Baghdad to participate in the negotiations to form the next Iraqi government. The twp parties also said they want to organize the next KRI parliamentary election before the end of September. On January 5, the Taqaddum party of Mohammed al-Halbousi said it invited the Azm Coalition of Khamis al-Khanjar to enter into alliance ahead of the January 9 anticipated first session of the new parliament. The Azm Coalition said it welcomed the invitation. In other developments, on January 5, a Baghdad court sentenced Raad al-Haris, a former deputy minister of electricity, to six years in prison after finding him guilty of receiving bribes. On January 6, PM Kadhimi said that he would personally oversee the local government in Najaf, two weeks after the governor submitted his resignation. more…

Iraq Arrests Officers Behind Botched Raid That Killed 20; Militias Intensify Drone And Rocket Attacks On Military Bases – On January 2, Iraqi authorities arrested 14 suspects after investigations indicated that security forces in the Babylon town of Jbala used “excessive force” during a December 30 raid that was based on false intelligence and killed 20 people. A spokesman for PM Kadhimi said the PM fired the Babylon police and intelligence chiefs, adding that the perpetrators actively tried to “mislead their superiors and the public” about the circumstance of the crime. Between January 3 – 5, there were three attacks by explosives-laden drones against Iraqi military bases at Ain al-Asad and Baghdad Airport. The defense systems at the bases intercepted all of the five drones used. On January 5, two attacks with several rockets each targeted Ain al-Asad and Baghdad Airport without reports of casualties. Iraqi security forces seized launch platforms and unfired rockets afterwards, including 240mm projectiles. In other developmets, between January 1 – 6, the explosions of five IEDs and two remnants of war in Basra, Diyala, Babylon, and Muthanna killed five Iraqis and injured at least eight. The deadliest incident occurred near Basra, where a remnant of war killed five civilians. Four of the five IEDs reported this week targeted convoys transporting supplies for the Iraqi military or International Coalition forces. more…

Iraq’s Population Tops 41 Million; Health Officials Report First Cases With The Omicron Variant – On January 3, Iraq’s Planning Ministry announced that Iraq’s population grew to an estimated 41.19 million people, suggesting that the population grew by more than 1 million people since the ministry issued its previous estimate 12 months ago. On January 6, Iraq’s Health Ministry reported the first infections with the Omicron variant in the country. A ministry statement said that five patients tested positive for Omicron in Duhok province, adding that there were additional cases among foreign diplomats in Baghdad. In other developments, January 6, Iraq’s Health Ministry said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 2,095,848. Deaths from confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 24,194 while hospitalizations increased slightly to 4,941. The daily average for new cases during the last 7-day period was 344/day, up from 269/day during the 14-day period ending December 30. The total number of vaccinated people reached 8,628,155 including 63,028 who received their shots on January 6. more…