ISHM: December 21, 2018 - January 3, 2019

Key Takeaways:

Iraq deals with ramifications of U.S. withdrawal from Syria, President Trump’s visit –On December 21, the Pentagon officials told the New York Times that the Department of Defense is considering using small teams of Special Operation forces to target the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) in Syria. This comes after United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria. On December 23, U.S. Special Envoy for Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, Brett McGurk, resigned from his position in response to President Trump’s decision. McGurk was set to depart from the State Department in February but chose to leave following the resignation of Defense Secretary James Mattis as both officials disagreed with President Trump’s sudden decision to order the pullout of U.S. troops from Syria. On December 26, President Trump made a surprise visit to Iraq and announced he had no plans to withdraw U.S. troops stationed in Iraq. Iraqi political and militia leaders condemned the visit as a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty. On December 28, Iranian Ambassador to Iraq, Iraj Masjedi, denied the claims that Iranian military advisers remained stationed in Iraq and condemned U.S. presence in the country post-ISIS’ defeat. On December 30 Al Jazeera reported that Iraq and Syria struck an agreement that grants Iraq the right to target ISIS militants in Syria without needing approval from the Syrian government. more…

**Government formation remains incomplete; Former PM al-Abadi forced out of government-provided housing – **On December 24, Iraq approved two more members of Prime Minister (PM) Adel Abdul Mahdi’s Cabinet. Shaima Khalil was approved as Minister of Education, and Nawfal Moussa was approved as Minister of Migration. Political divisions between the Sairoon alliance, headed by Muqtada al-Sadr, and the Fatah Alliance, headed by Hadi al-Amiri, continued to stymie the completion of the government formation as members of parliament (MPs) disagreed on the nominations for the ministries of defense, justice, and the interior. On December 30, newly approved Minister of Education, Shaima Khali Al Hayali, submitted her resignation after accusations that her family had ties to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS). On January 2, Rudaw News reported that former Iraqi PM Haider al-Abadi was forced to vacate his government home after a raid by the security detail of current PM Adel Abdul Mahdi. more…

**Iraqi officials meet foreign counterparts – **On December 24, Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced statements on inequality and lack of freedom in Bahrain made by former Iraqi PM Nouri al-Maliki after a meeting with a Bahraini opposition group. On January 3, Iraqi President Barham Salih met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Turkey and discussed issues of water and Turkey’s military operation against the PKK in northern Iraq. On January 3, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif, announced he planned on visiting Iraq in the coming weeks. more…

New oil deal expected with ExxonMobil and PetroChina; Iraq’s oil exports increase in December –On December 27, Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban announced that an Iraqi infrastructure deal with ExxonMobil and PetroChina could be reached soon. The Southern Iraq Integrated Project could add 400,000 barrels per day (b/d) of oil and increase Iraq’s export capacity by 2 million b/d with plans of reaching a target goal of 8 million b/d of production capacity by the year 2025. On January 3, Oilprice.com reported that Iraqi oil exports increased during the month of December compared to November. This comes as exports in Basra Province hit a record high and the exports from the northern oil fields in Kirkuk drastically boosted Iraq’s overall oil export.more…

**ISIS attack in Tel Afar kills 3; Anti-ISIS coalition releases new data on civilian casualties; 32 civilians killed in terrorism-related attacks in December 2018 – **On December 25, a vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIED) killed three people and injured at least 13 in a market in Tal Afar, northwestern Iraq. The Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack. On December 30, the U.S.-led coalition against ISIS released its monthly civilian casualty report. The report updated the total number of civilian deaths in Iraq and Syria from US-led airstrikes to 1,139 confirmed casualties. On January 3, the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) released casualty figures for the month of December in Iraq. According to the press release, a total of 32 Iraqi civilians were killed and 32 were injured in acts of terrorism and conflict-related violence.more…