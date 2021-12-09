ISHM: December 2 - 9, 2021

Key Takeaways:

Fatah Asks Top Court To Annul Elections; Kadhimi And Barzani Seek Closer Security Cooperation; Official Declares End Of Coalition's Combat Role -- On December 4, Fatah Coalition leader Hadi al-Amiri said he would continue to appeal the election results through the Supreme Federal Court. Amiri said IHEC was unqualified to manage the October election and listed a number of alleged violations that Fatah presented to the Court as part of its case. The Court is sent to begin looking into the case on December 13. On December 8, PM Kadhimi visited Erbil and met with KRG PM Masrour Barzani for talks that focused on responding to the latest ISIS attacks in disputed territories and expanding the cooperation between the Iraqi army and Peshmerga. On December 9, Iraq's National Security Adviser announced the end of the International Coalition's combat mission in Iraq, adding that the Coalition will continue to provide training, advice, and other enabling capabilities after the withdrawal of combat forces. In Other developments, on December 9, the Azm coalition of Khamis al-Khanjar said it has joined several other groups to form a new bloc that it claimed includes 34 lawmakers. more...

Army And Peshmerga Accelerate Plan To Form 2 Joint Brigades After Deadly ISIS Attacks; Rare Bombing In Basra Kills 4 -- On December 4, Iraq's Joint Operations Command (JOC) said it agreed with the Peshmerga Ministry to close security gaps between their respective areas of responsibility and improve intelligence and operational cooperation. A senior JOC officer said that "there will be two joint brigades to boost security" in the disputed areas, adding that the exchange of intelligence has begun "as of today." A senior Peshmerga officer said the two brigades would include more than 7,500 soldiers and officers. The agreement came after an ISIS attack near the Qara-Chogh mountains killed ten people, including seven Peshmerga fighters. On December 6, another ISIS attack north of Kirkuk killed four Peshmerga fighters and wounded five. Between December 2 -- 9, the explosions of seven IEDs in Babylon, Diwaniyah, Basra, Diyala, and Kirkuk killed five Iraqis and wounded nine. The deadliest attack struck in central Basra on December 7, causing four of the five fatalities. In other developments, on December 4, unidentified assassins killed a senior intelligence officer in the province. On December 7, a Turkish airstrike killed a local commander in the YBS militia in Sinjar. The Iraqi military condemned the strike, which it said targeted a a PMF fighter from the Yazidi community. more...