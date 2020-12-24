Iraq + 2 more
ISHM: December 17 - December 24, 2020
Key Takeaways:
- Parliament Funds Elections Amid Reports Of “Consensus” On Delay; Iraqi Leaders Condemn Embassy Attack; Cabinet Approves 2021 Budget – On December 17, Iraq’s Parliament voted to approve IQD329 billion in funds for the Electoral Commission to prepare for the next election, scheduled for June 2021. On December 21, a lawmaker from the Kurdistan Democratic Party said there was “consensus among most political blocs to postpone elections until October 30, 2021.” On December 20, Iraq’s president condemned a rocket attack that targeted the Green Zone in Baghdad, saying that such “criminal actions endanger the lives, security and property of citizens and represent an attack on the country’s sovereignty.” Moqtada al-Sadr and Hadi al-Amiri also condemned the attack. On December 21, the Iraqi Cabinet voted to approve a draft of the 2021 federal budget. PM Kadhimi assured the public that the budget, which awaits Parliament approval, will not reduce the salaries of low-income government employees. The budget includes $103 billion in spending with an estimated deficit of $43 billion. It imposes escalating taxes on employees receiving more than IQD50,000/month. more…
- **Bombings Target Activists And Coalition Contractors; New Rocket Attack Targets U.S. Embassy, Inviting Stern U.S. Warnings – **Between December 20 – 23, ten IEDs exploded in Baghdad, Ninewa, Dhi-Qar, Babylon and Diyala, killing one Iraqi and injuring at least eight others. Two of the IEDs targeted the homes of activists in Dhi-Qar while three targeted truck moving supplies for the International Coalition. On December 20, at least eight rockets targeted the U.S. Embassy in the Green Zone, injuring an Iraqi soldier and damaging several buildings. PM Kadhimi said his government arrested a number of suspects as well as security commanders in charge of parts of the capital. CENTCOM said it was “certain” that an Iran-backed “rogue” militia was responsible for the attack, and said the U.S. will hold Iran responsible if any Americans die as a result of future attacks, a warning echoed by President Trump. Between December 19 – 23, Iraqi Security Forces killed at least 20 ISIS militants in operations in Jurf al-Sakhr, Ninewa, Kirkuk and Diyala. more…
- Netherlands, Germany Fund Water And Job Creation Projects; WFP Says 1.7 Million In “Acute Need”; Camp Closures Impacted 32,000 In November; Iraq Closes Borders – On December 21, the UNDP and UNICEF said the Netherlands will provide more than $6 million to support programs to provide clean water to 960,000 people in Basra. The UNDP also said that Germany will invest nearly $36 million in job creation programs in five Iraqi provinces. On December 21, the World Food Program reported that 1.28 million people remain internally displaced across Iraq, and that 1.77 million are in acute need of assistance. On December 22, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that recent closures of IDP camps affected 32,000 IDPs in the six-week period ending November 30, with “shelter, livelihoods, and food” being the main concerns for returnees. On December 22, Iraq issued new orders to counter the spread of COVID-19, closing land borders, and banning travel between Iraq and eight other countries. On December 24, Iraq’s Health Ministry reported that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 588,803. Deaths from confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 12,744 while the number of patients currently in hospitals decreased to 48,718. To date, 527,341 patients have recovered from the virus and Iraq has tested 4,294,885 samples for COVID-19. The daily average for new cases decreased again from 1,313/day last week ending to 1,193/day this week. more…
- Central Bank Devalues The Dinar; Port Projects Get The Go-Ahead; Customs Revenue Up 40%; Court Permits Mobile License Renewals – On December 19, the Central Bank of Iraq said the government decided to change the official exchange rate of Iraq’s currency against the dollar, devaluing the dinar by more than 20%. On December 21, Iraq’s Oil Ministry announced that it will supply Lebanon with unspecified volumes of fuel oil starting in 2021. On December 22, the Iraqi Cabinet authorized the director general of Iraq’s Ports Company to execute agreements worth an estimated $2.6 billion with Korea’s Daewoo E&C concerning the first phase of infrastructure construction at Iraq’s planned Fao Port. On December 22, new government data showed that revenue from customs and taxes at seven of Iraq’s key ports of entry increased nearly 41% for the period between June and November 2020 compared with the same period of last year. On December 23, al-Mada reported, citing legal experts, that an Iraqi court has ruled to permit license renewals for Iraq’s three mobile network operators: Zain, Asiacell and Korek. more…