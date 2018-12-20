ISHM: December 14 - December 20, 2018

Key Takeaways:

Three of the eight remaining cabinet ministers confirmed, as political wrangling continues over appointment of the rest; Agreement reached between Anbar tribal leaders on post-ISIS justice – On December 14, supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr protested in Baghdad demanding the completion of the Iraqi Cabinet. On December 18, the Iraqi Council of Representatives confirmed three of the eight remaining ministers for the cabinet of Iraq – the ministers of higher education, culture and planning. On December 18, Iraqi Prime Minister (PM) Adel Abdul Mahdi announced that he expects the Council of Ministers to finalize the government and approve the nomination of the remaining ministers of his Cabinet on Thursday. In a weekly press conference, PM Madhi stated “if I am authorized by the political blocs to submit new names to fill the positions of the remaining ministries, I will do so.” On December 18, Falih al-Fayadh, the former National Security Adviser under PM Haider al-Abadi, resumed his duties under current PM Adel Abdul Mahdi. Former PM Abadi decided to relieve Fayadh of his duties in late August, citing concerns he was involved in “political and partisan work.” On December 19, Sanad for Peacebuilding, an Iraqi-based nongovernmental organization (NGO), announced that tribal leaders in Anbar Province agreed to new principles and amendments to the 2016 People’s Covenant of Anbar. more…

Iraq receives another extension from the U.S. to continue importing Iranian energy products; New deals reached on oil drilling and seismic surveys in Basra – On December 20, an anonymous Iraqi government official told Shafaaq News that the White House extended, for the second time, Iraq’s exemption to allow import of Iranian gas and electricity for a 90-day period. On December 19, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced it struck a deal with American company Schlumberger to drill 40 oil wells in the Majnoon oilfield located in Basra Province. Another deal between the Basra Oil Company and Oil Exploration Co. (two state-run firms), was struck to conduct seismic surveys at the Majnoon oilfield. more…

Iraqi officials meet foreign counterparts, welcome new UNAMI special representative – On December 17, the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) welcomed the newly appointed Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, for assuming her role as head of UNAMI. On the same day, Hennis-Plasschaert met with Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohamed Ali al-Hakim. The next day Hennis-Plasschaert met Iraqi PM Adel Abdul Mahdi. On December 19, Iraqi President Barham Salih met Hennis-Plasschaert as well. On December 20, Hennis-Plasschaert met former Iraqi PM Haider al-Abadi. On December 17, Iraqi PM Adel Abdul Mahdi met with the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the European Union (EU) Parliament, David McAllister. The next day, McAllister met with the head of the Fatah Alliance, Hadi al-Amiri. On December 18, Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohamed Ali al-Hakim, met with the U.S. Special Envoy for Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, Brett McGurk. On December 19, Iraqi PM Adel Abdul Mahdi met with Australian PM Scott Morrison in Baghdad. more…

Turkey continues to bomb northern Iraq despite Iraqi demarche; Iraq reaches counter-terrorism cooperation agreement with Hungary – On December 14, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs met with the Turkish Ambassador to file an official complaint against Turkey over recent airstrikes in Iraq’s borders. On December 15, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated it would continue its airstrike campaign in Northern Iraq against members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). The Turkish ministry reported it killed eight members of the PKK on Friday. On December 17, Alsumaria News reported that the counter-terrorism agency in Iraq signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hungary. more…

Humanitarian organizations continue assisting flood victims; UNDP launches project surveying damage in Mosul – On December 12, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) released a situation report regarding the recent flooding that has affected many areas of Iraq over the past 3 weeks. On December 16, the Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) announced the distribution of food and relief aid to more than 100 families in Al-Tawafa located in eastern Mosul City affected by recent flooding in the area. On December 19, Al-Menasa reported that the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), launched assessment efforts to gather information on the extent of damages done in Mosul. more…

Amnesty International documents destruction of agriculture in Sinjar as Nadia Murad pledges her Nobel Prize award to support healthcare in Sinjar; UNICEF issues new survey on the state of education in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq – On December 13, Amnesty International released a report documenting the devastation wrought by the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) on agricultural production in Sinjar. On December 17, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Nadia Murad announced she would use her prize money to help build a hospital in Sinjar. On December 17, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) released a report documenting an improvement in the number of children who are attending school in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI). According to UNICEF, 96% of children in the KRI are attending primary school, while 67% are attending lower secondary education. more…

Foreign donors pledge support for demining, health services and mental health care in areas liberated from ISIS in Iraq – On December 14, the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) announced that the Danish federal government allocated DKK $19.5 million (USD $3 million) for the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) to assist with explosive threat mitigation efforts in areas of Iraq liberated from ISIS. On December 17, the European Union (EU) Trust Fund announced funding provided to many countries worth EUR $122 million (USD $138.7 million) to support initiatives related to education, health services and refugee improvements. The main recipients would be Jordan, Turkey, and Iraq. On December 17, the Norwegian Government contributed NOK $15 million (USD $ 1.7 million) to UNMAS to help support explosive hazards management activities in areas of Iraq that have been liberated from ISIS. On December 18, the Italian government contributed USD $1.1 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) to support physical and mental health rehabilitation services in Ninewa Province. On December 19, Italy contributed an additional EUR $585,000 (USD $668,00) to (UNMAS in Iraq to help mitigate the threat posed by explosive efforts and to restabilize areas liberated from ISIS. more…

For more background on most of the institutions, key actors, political parties, and locations mentioned in our takeaways or in the stories that follow, see the ISHM Reference Guide.