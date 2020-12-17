ISHM: December 10 - December 17, 2020

Key Takeaways:

UNAMI Urges Parliament To Fund Elections; KRG “Ready” To Exchange Oil For Funds; Controversial Politician Barred From Elections; Dhi-Qar Protest Site Cleared; Kadhimi Visits Ankara – On December 11, UNAMI urged lawmakers to quickly approve a IQD329 billion bill, without which the Independent High Electoral Commission won’t be able to perform critical electoral preparations. UNAMI also projected that the distribution of biometric cards would reach only 2% of 11.3 million voters who still don’t have them by June. On December 12, PM Kadhimi and Speaker Halbousi chaired a meeting between the federal government and a KRG delegation led by Qubad Talabani to negotiate for funding under the deficit financing law Iraq’s Parliament passed in November. Talabani said the KRG was ready to hand over its oil and non-oil revenue. On December 14, an Iraqi court barred Salah ad-Din politician Ahmed Abdullah al-Jubouri (aka Aby Mazin) from competing in the next election. On December 15, Iraq’s Foreign Minister visited Ankara and met his Turkish counterpart for preliminary talks ahead of a visit by PM Kadhimi, which began two days later with a meeting between Kadhimi and Erdogan. The talks focused on water resources, economic cooperation and the PKK. On December 14, the governor of Dhi-Qar said authorities removed all protest tents at Haboubi Square and reopened adjacent streets to traffic after reaching an agreement with protesters. On December 16, a member of the parliamentary legal committee said that about 70 lawmakers have signed a request to amend up to seven points in the Elections Law. more…

Militias Escalate Attacks On Liquor Stores; Prominent Activist Assassinated; ISF Boost Presence In Sinjar; Khorasani Brigades Commander Arrested; PKK-Peshmerga Clash Kills Three – Between December 11 – 16, 13 explosions in Babylon, Ninewa, Kirkuk, Baghdad, Salah ad-Din and Maysan killed two Iraqis and wounded 14 others. At least four bombings targeted liquor stores in the capital. Between December 15 – 17, gunmen assassinated activist Salah al-Iraqi in Baghdad (the 19th assassination targeting activists since August), as well as professor Abdul-Basit Ayal in Maysan, and the owner of a liquor store near Baghdad. On December 13, Iraq’s Interior Minister visited Sinjar and instructed the Ninewa police command to boost forces available to police stations there. Iraq’s military also said it began overseeing services delivery in Sinjar. On December 13, the Iraqi military said the Counter-Terrorism Service killed 42 ISIS militants during two days of operations near Ain al-Jahsh south of Mosul. On December 13, the mayor of al-Qaim said that ISIS militants destroyed three high voltage electricity towers in the area. On December 14, a security source said that PMF internal security arrested Ali al-Yasiri, a commander of Saraya al-Khorasani along with several members of his militia. A subsequent statement said PMF security shut down six militia offices that “violated regulations.” On December 14, armed clashes between PKK and KRG Peshmerga forces near Amadiyah Duhok killed two PKK members and one Peshmerga fighter. more…

Iraq Struggles To Provide Housing For Returning IDPs; Ministry To Start Providing Identification Cards For IDPs On Site; COVID-19 Spread Continues To Slow Down – On December 15, the governor of Ninewa said authorities had there options to provide housing to IDPs returning to Sinjar, where 60-80% of homes were damaged: procuring a small number of mobile homes, allowing returnees to bring their tents with them, or relying on aid organizations to help rebuild destroyed homes. On December 15, Iraq’s Interior Minister said the civil affairs and residency department will begin offering identification documents to IDPs onsite in five provinces. On December 17, Iraq’s Health Ministry reported that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 580,449. Deaths from confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 12,650 while the number of patients currently in hospitals decreased to 52,478. To date, 515,321 patients have recovered from the virus and Iraq has tested 4,046,571 samples for COVID-19. The daily average for new cases decreased again from 1,783/day last week ending to 1,313/day this week, and testing capacity increased to over 40,000 samples/day. more…