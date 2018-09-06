ISHM: August 31 – September 6, 2018

This week’s headlines:

Violent Protests Erupt in Basra Province, Umm Qasr Port Operations Shut Down following Protesters’ Blockade of its Main Entrance – Demands for safe drinking water and improvement of basic services prompted the eruption of violent protests in Basra. On August 31, demonstrators tried to break into Basra Province government headquarters in the city of Basra. On August 31, the Office of the Human Rights Commission in Basra Province affirmed that two demonstrators were injured following clashes with the police in Basra. On September 4, a local security and health source reported that five demonstrators were killed and sixteen were injured following clashes with police forces in the city of Basra. On September 5, protesters blocked the entrance of the Umm Qasr port, approximately 70 kilometers south of Basra. On September 6, port employees revealed that all the operations at Umm Qasr port were suspended. more…

Iraqi Parliament Convenes, Failure to Elect Speaker of Parliament Prompts Postposition of Meetings – Following a decree issued by Iraqi President Fuad Masum on August 27, 2018, the Iraqi parliament convened on September 3, 2018. On September 3, the oldest Member of Parliament (MP) Mohamed Ali Zinni opened the first session of the Iraqi parliament. Failure to elect a new speaker of parliament and his two deputies prompted Iraqi lawmakers to decide, on September 4, to postpone parliamentary session until September 15, 2018. On September 6, the leader of the Sairoon Alliance, Muqtada al-Sadr, called on Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, ministers, and the governor of Basra to head to parliament by next Sunday to resolve the protests in Basra. more…

Report by Reuters Suggests Iran Positioning Missiles in Iraq, Alarming Israeli Defense Chief – On August 31, Reuters reported that “three Iranian officials, two Iraqi intelligence sources and two Western intelligence sources” claim Iran has transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Iranian-backed Shia militias in Iraq over the past few months. The article names specific missile types with a range of 200 km to 700 km. According to Reuters’ unnamed sources, Iran’s alleged missile transfer is intended to dissuade attacks on its interests in the Middle East. The Reuters report also cites some of their sources identifying locations of factories inside Iraq and Iraqi Kurdistan being used to develop Iraq’s own capacity to build ballistic missiles. The allegations have since been denied by the Iraqi government, the Iranian government, and an official with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). On September 1, Iran denied the report issued by Reuters on August 31, 2018, according to which it had transferred ballistic missiles to Shia militias in Iraq. On September 2, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement denying reports of Iran providing missiles to Shia militias in Iraq. On September 3, the Israeli Minister of Defense, Avigdor Lieberman, said during a conference that “we are certainly monitoring everything that is happening in Syria and, regarding Iranian threats, we are not limiting ourselves just to Syrian territory. This also needs to be clear.” On September 4, Jalal Sheikh Karim, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Deputy Minister of the Interior, spoke to BasNews and denied the presence of ballistic missiles sent by Iran, in Sulaimania Province. Since the story ran, no major media outlets have picked up the story other than to report on reactions to the original Reuters article or to raise questions about it. more…

Talks to Form Alliances Continue, Abadi announced the Formation of the Largest Majority Bloc – On September 2, rival Iraqi political factions claimed to have formed alliances capable of forming a new parliamentary government. On September 3, the alliance between Moqtada al-Sadr and Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced it had attained enough members of parliament to form the largest bloc. On September 4, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced to reporters that the largest bloc of the new parliament had been numerically decided. On September 5, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) stated that the party would not pick sides in the current political battle to form the largest bloc in parliament. On September 6, an anonymous political source revealed that Iyad Allawi, leader of the National Coalition, is considering withdrawing from the parliament. more…