ISHM: August 27 - September 3, 2020

Key Takeaways:

Halbousi Urges Kadhimi To Control Militias; Special Committee To Investigate Major Corruption Cases; Sadrists Want To Sack Three Ministers; Macron Visits Baghdad; Judiciary Summons Former Security Ministers Over Protesters Deaths – On August 29, the bloc led by Speaker Halbousi urged PM Kadhimi to control “undisciplined” militias, saying “the time has arrived” to establish state monopoly on arms. On August 30, PM Kadhimi gave a speech in which he said Iraqis “must choose between the state and non-state,” vowing to end “years-long assault on Iraq and Iraqi identity.” Kadhimi said he will establish a special investigative committee to tackle major corruption cases. On August 30, a representative of Moqtada al-Sadr’s Saeroun Alliance said the bloc will summon three of Kadhimi’s ministers for questioning with the goal of sacking them. On August 31, an angry mob broke into the Baghdad offices of Dijla TV, destroying equipment and setting the building on fire, accusing the channel of broadcasting music programs during a major religious observance. On September 2, French President Emmanuel Macron visited Baghdad and met with President Salih and PM Kadhimi. Macron said his goal was to work with the UN “to support a process of sovereignty” to shield Iraq from foreign interference. On September 2, KRG President Nechirvan Barzani visited Baghdad and met with PM Kadhimi to discuss national efforts to contain COVID-19 and coordination between KRG and federal security forces in fighting ISIS. Barzani also met with Speaker Halbousi to discuss the Election Law and the law of the Supreme Federal Court. On September 3, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council summoned the former ministers of defense and interior for questioning concerning violence against protesters under the government of Adil Abdul-Mahdi. more…

On August 29, the bloc led by Speaker Halbousi urged PM Kadhimi to control “undisciplined” militias, saying “the time has arrived” to establish state monopoly on arms. On August 30, PM Kadhimi gave a speech in which he said Iraqis “must choose between the state and non-state,” vowing to end “years-long assault on Iraq and Iraqi identity.” Kadhimi said he will establish a special investigative committee to tackle major corruption cases. On August 30, a representative of Moqtada al-Sadr’s Saeroun Alliance said the bloc will summon three of Kadhimi’s ministers for questioning with the goal of sacking them. On August 31, an angry mob broke into the Baghdad offices of Dijla TV, destroying equipment and setting the building on fire, accusing the channel of broadcasting music programs during a major religious observance. On September 2, French President Emmanuel Macron visited Baghdad and met with President Salih and PM Kadhimi. Macron said his goal was to work with the UN “to support a process of sovereignty” to shield Iraq from foreign interference. On September 2, KRG President Nechirvan Barzani visited Baghdad and met with PM Kadhimi to discuss national efforts to contain COVID-19 and coordination between KRG and federal security forces in fighting ISIS. Barzani also met with Speaker Halbousi to discuss the Election Law and the law of the Supreme Federal Court. On September 3, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council summoned the former ministers of defense and interior for questioning concerning violence against protesters under the government of Adil Abdul-Mahdi. more… More Rockets Target Green Zone, Baghdad Airport; ISIS Escalates Bombings And Direct Attacks; U.S. To Pull 30% Of Its Forces By November; Tribal Clashes Rock Baghdad Suburbs – Between August 27 – September 3, eight rockets targeted the Green Zone, Baghdad Airport and a Western Security Firm in five separate attacks. During the same period, two IEDs targeted civilian contractors transporting supplies for the International Coalition, injuring one civilian in Babylon. Between August 29 – September 3, nine other IEDS, two car bombs and one unexploded remnant of war killed one Iraqi and injured at least 23 in Ninewa, Diyala, Anbar, Babylon and Salah ad-Din. Between August 27 – August 30, four other ISIS attacks killed at least seven Iraqis and wounded two more in Diyala and Salah ad-Din. On August 28, American officials said the U.S. military will cut its presence in Iraq by more than 30% before the end of the year. On August 30, after violent tribal clashes involving machine guns and anti-tank weapons killed at least two people and injured 17 near Baghdad, Iraq’s Interior Ministry said PM Kadhimi issued orders to confiscate weapons in areas witnessing violent tribal clashes. more…

Between August 27 – September 3, eight rockets targeted the Green Zone, Baghdad Airport and a Western Security Firm in five separate attacks. During the same period, two IEDs targeted civilian contractors transporting supplies for the International Coalition, injuring one civilian in Babylon. Between August 29 – September 3, nine other IEDS, two car bombs and one unexploded remnant of war killed one Iraqi and injured at least 23 in Ninewa, Diyala, Anbar, Babylon and Salah ad-Din. Between August 27 – August 30, four other ISIS attacks killed at least seven Iraqis and wounded two more in Diyala and Salah ad-Din. On August 28, American officials said the U.S. military will cut its presence in Iraq by more than 30% before the end of the year. On August 30, after violent tribal clashes involving machine guns and anti-tank weapons killed at least two people and injured 17 near Baghdad, Iraq’s Interior Ministry said PM Kadhimi issued orders to confiscate weapons in areas witnessing violent tribal clashes. more… UN Urges Iraq To Investigate 2015-2016 Forced Disappearances; COVID-19 Cases Approach 250,000 As Iraqis Continue to Largely Ignore Social Distancing Guidelines – On August 30, the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) issued a report urging Iraqi authorities to investigate the forced disappearance of nearly a thousand men and boys who vanished during military operations against ISIS in Anbar province in 2015-2016. On August 30, UNHCR provided a new update on the escalating COVID-19 situation in Iraq, warning that movement restrictions and curfews ordered by the government are largely ineffective because “only a small percentage of the population is actually respecting them.” On September 3, the Ministry of Health reported that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 247,039. More than 4,750 cases were reported on September 3 alone, representing a new daily record. Deaths from confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 7,275 while a total of 187,757 patients have recovered. To date, Iraq has tested 1,670,483 samples for COVID-19. more…

On August 30, the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) issued a report urging Iraqi authorities to investigate the forced disappearance of nearly a thousand men and boys who vanished during military operations against ISIS in Anbar province in 2015-2016. On August 30, UNHCR provided a new update on the escalating COVID-19 situation in Iraq, warning that movement restrictions and curfews ordered by the government are largely ineffective because “only a small percentage of the population is actually respecting them.” On September 3, the Ministry of Health reported that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 247,039. More than 4,750 cases were reported on September 3 alone, representing a new daily record. Deaths from confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 7,275 while a total of 187,757 patients have recovered. To date, Iraq has tested 1,670,483 samples for COVID-19. more… Iraq Eyes $8 Billion Petrochemicals Project In Basra; Oil Exports Drop In August; Tax Authority Reports “Unprecedented” Revenue – On August 31, Iraq’s Oil Minister said Iraq is pursuing the development of a major petrochemical project in Basra through a partnership with Shell at a cost of $8 billion. The project would create 30,000 jobs and generate 1.8 million tons of products annually. On September 1, Iraq’s Oil Ministry said August oil exports averaged 2.597 million bpd, 166,000 bpd lower than July’s average, generating $3.517 billion in revenue. On September 1, the director of Iraq’s General Tax Commission announced that tax revenue in August reached ID 465 billion (approximately $387 million), calling the figure “unprecedented” in the history of tax collection in Iraq. On September 3, Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity said that establishing a connection between the Iraqi and Jordanian power grids would require 18-24 months. As a first stage, the grid connection will have a capacity of 150 megawatts, expanding ultimately to 960 megawatts. more…

For more background on most of the institutions, key actors, political parties, and locations mentioned in our takeaways or in the stories that follow, see the ISHM Reference Guide.