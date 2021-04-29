ISHM: April 22 - April 29, 2021

Deadly Hospital Fire Reignites Calls To Address Corruption; Sunni Alliances Take Shape Ahead Of Elections; US Commander Says No Plans To Withdraw From Iraq - On April 23, CENTCOM Commander Gen. McKenzie said there were currently no plans for military withdrawal from Iraq. On April 23, a person died and several suffered injuries after a riot police vehicle rammed through a crowd protesting poor services south of Baghdad. On April 25, PM Kadhimi ordered an investigation into the causes of the fire that killed 82 people and injured dozens at Ibn al-Khatib hospital in Baghdad. Kadhimi suspended top health officials while the Parliament identified negligence and corruption as major factors in the high number of casualties. On April 26, dozens of former PMF fighters protested in Baghdad demanding re-employment.On April 26 and 27, Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif met with Iraqi officials and discussed Iraq’s latest efforts to mediate between Tehran and Riyadh. On April 27, sources said four potential Sunni political alliances are likely to compete for votes in the upcoming elections. On April 27, PM Kadhimi warned his cabinet members against exploiting their positions for political gain, threatening to “make difficult decisions” in the coming period. more…