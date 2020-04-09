ISHM: April 2 - April 9, 2020

Key Takeaways:

U.S And Iraq To Discuss Troops Presence In "Strategic Dialogue" Set For June; Adnan Al-Zurfi Steps Down, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi Becomes The New Prime Minister-Designate – On April 5, care-taker PM Adil Abdul-Mahdi met with U.S. ambassador Matthew Tueller to discuss an American proposal to initiate "strategic dialogue" between Baghdad and Washington. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the talks will begin in June and will address, among other things, the status of U.S. military presence in Iraq. On April 6, al-Mada reported that three major Shia political blocs, Fatah, Hikma and State of Law, agreed to present Mustafa al-Kadhimi, the chief of Iraq's intelligence agency, as the new candidate for the premiership. KRG President Nechirvan Barzani welcomed the news, while the Saeroun coalition of Moqtada al-Sadr said it had no objections to "any candidate" who could form a government outside the party quota system. On April 9, President Barham Salih officially appointed Mustafa al-Kadhimi as the new prime minister-designate, while Kadhimi's predecessor, Adnan al-Zurfi announced he was stepping down citing "internal and external" reasons behind the stiff opposition that prevented him from forming a government. Many senior political leaders attended the designation ceremony, implying broad support for Kadhimi. Kadhimi now has 30 days to negotiate with the political blocs and select the members of his cabinet before presenting it for a vote of confidence in Parliament.

Coalition Forces Vacate More Bases; ISIS Ramps Up Attacks In Kirkuk And Diyala; EU Extends Advisory Mission - On April 3, an IED killed two members of the Iraqi security forces (ISF) and wounded three others in Makhmour. On April 3, ISIS militants killed two members of the ISF and wounded three others in Kirkuk. On April 3, two IEDs in Diyala wounded two members of the popular mobilization forces (PMF) and four members of the Iraqi army. On April 4, the Iraqi joint operations command confirmed that the U.S.-led coalition handed over the Habbaniya base to the ISF, making it the fourth base, after K-1, Qayyara and al-Qaim, that coalition forces have vacated recently as part of a plan to consolidate and reorganize their presence. On April 5, two IEDs wounded two members of the PMF and two children in Diyala. On April 5, ISIS militants attacked an ISF checkpoint near Rutba with mortars and small arms, killing two members of the ISF and injuring three. On April 6, three rockets struck near sites belonging to American oil services firm Halliburton in Basra. On April 6, an IED wounded three police officers in Kirkuk. On April 7, an IED wounded two ISF members south of Kirkuk. On April 7, the EU announced a two-year extension of its advisory mission (EUAM) which was established in 2017 to support the Iraqi government and ISF plan and enact "security sector reforms." On April 7, ISIS militants captured three members of the ISF in Kirkuk and took them as prisoners. They were found dead two days later. On April 8, an IED killed a federal police officer in Kirkuk. On April 7, ISIS militants killed two Peshmerga fighters in Diyala. On April 8, an IED wounded three PMF fighters in Salah ad-Din. On April 9, an IED killed two farmers and wounded two others in Diyala.

