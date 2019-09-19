ISHM 222: September 12 - September 19, 2019

Key Takeaways:

Iraqi Minister Resigns Under Pressure; Parliament Moves to Abolish Public Inspector Offices; New Calls for Removing U.S. Forces From Iraq – On September 15, Iraqi Health Minister Alaa al-Alwan announced his resignation, citing extortion by external political forces seeking illegal profit from corrupt deals. The prime minister rejected the resignation. On September 16, Parliament announced that it will abolish the offices of the Inspector General that monitor performance at Iraqi ministries and independent commissions. Some of the inspectors were appointed by the prime minister as recently as August. On September 16, 53 members of Iraq’s Parliament, representing the Badr, Sadiqoun, Saeroun and State of Law groups, led a push to put the topic of removing foreign troops from Iraq on the legislature’s agenda. On September 14, the Change (Gorran) Movement reelected Omar Sayed Ali as its leader for another two-year term. On September 16, Iraq’s Supreme Federal Court indefinitely delayed the Iraqi government case brought against unilateral oil exports by the KRG. The move coincides with renewed diplomacy between Baghdad and Erbil to find political solutions to their budgetary and oil disputes. more…

IEDs, Gun Attacks Strike Several Provinces; Turkey Initiates New Incursion Into Northern Iraq; ISF Launch New Phase Of Desert Security Sweeps – On September 13, an IED south of Mosul killed a civilian and injured another. On September 13, ISIS militants attacked a military outpost between Diyala and Salah ad-Din, killing one soldier and wounding two. On September 15, an IED south of Kirkuk killed two police officers and injured two more. Between September 15 and September 19, unknown militants shot and killed six civilians in Baghdad, Wasit and Diyala. On September 16, four IEDs exploded in different parts of Baghdad, wounding twelve civilians. On September 18, an IED south of Mosul wounded two tribal fighters. On September 14, Turkish airstrikes killed two PKK members in the Qandil Mountains. On September 16, a Turkish airstrike killed three more PKK members. On September 18, the Turkish Defense Ministry sent new commando forces into the KRI to boost its anti-PKK efforts. On September 16, ISF launched the fifth phase of operation “Will of Victory,” a joint mission to find and destroy remaining ISIS militants and hideouts in the Anbar desert up to the Saudi border. more…

Iraq Continues The Accelerated Closure of IDP Camps; Baghdad Considers Greater Financial Aid To Incentivize IDP Return To Ninewa – On September 15, the Ministry of Migration and Displacement announced the closing of the Jadah #6 IDP camp in Ninewa province, amid concerns for the safety of returning IDPs. The Haj-Ali camp is set to close next, while authorities plan to consolidate Hamam al-Alil camps #1 and #2. On September 17, the parliamentary Committee on Migration, Displacement, Labor, and Social Affairs asked the Ministry of Migration to increase stipends given to IDPs returning to their home districts to ID 2.5 million to further incentivize IDPs to return and rebuild destroyed homes and businesses, specifically in Mosul and Sinjar. On September 16, Basra farmers blocked roads into Majnoon oil field to pressure the government to pay the amounts it had previously promised them as compensation for flood damage to their land. more…