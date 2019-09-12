ISHM 221: September 5 – September 12, 2019

Key Takeaways:

Sadr Threatens To “Disown” Abdul-Mahdi’s Government; Kurdish Parties Unite To Contest Kirkuk Elections In 2020; KRG President Appoints Two Deputies – On September 6, Moqtada al-Sadr said he would “disown” the Iraqi government if it didn’t take strict measures to assert its authority after the deputy chairman of the PMF commission, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, announced plans to form a separate air force to defend the PMF against Israeli airstrikes. On September 9, Kurdish political parties announced from Kirkuk that they plan to compete in the 2020 provincial elections in the disputed province as one unified party list. On September 10, KRI President, Nechirvan Barzani, appointed Sheikh Jafar Sheikh Mustafa (PUK) and Mustafa Sayid Qadir (Gorran) as the two vice presidents of the region. more…

Several IED Attacks Strike Kirkuk, Baghdad During Shi’a Pilgrimage; Coalition Intensifies Anti-ISIS Airstrikes; Militant Attacks Continue in Diyala – On September 7, four IEDs exploded in different parts of Baghdad, wounding at least nine civilians. On September 8, three IEDs killed one civilian and wounded nine others in different parts of Kirkuk. On September 8, coalition airstrikes killed eight ISIS militants on an island in the Tigris in Ninewa. On September 9, coalition airstrikes killed 15 militants in an area between Salah ad-Din and Diyala. On September 9, coalition airstrikes killed ten ISIS militants southwest of Erbil. On September 10, coalition aircraft bombed 37 ISIS targets in the Qanus Island in the Tigris. On September 5, Peshmerga forces stopped an ISIS attack on a village in Khanaquin in Diyala. On September 8, mortar fire injured a villager northeast of Baqubah in Diyala. On September 8, an IED explosion wounded two Iraqi soldiers near Jalawla in Diyala. On September 9, two mortar shells hit a village south of Baqubah in Diyala. On September 10, a mortar shell hit a village near Muqdadiya in Diyala. On September 11, two IEDs targeted ISF patrols east of Baqubah in Diyala, killing one ISF member and wounded three. On September 11, sniper fire killed one Iraqi soldier northeast of Baqubah in Diyala. more…

HRW Accuses KRG Of Blocking Arab IDP Return; Salah Ad-Din Governor Urges Reintegration Of IDPs With Perceived ISIS Ties; Judiciary To Investigate Forced Disappearances – On September 6, HRW reported that the KRG has failed to allow the safe return of 4,200 displaced Sunni Arabs to their home villages outside of Mosul. On September 9, the Governor of Salah ad-Din province announced plans to close IDP camps, urging tribal and community leaders to endorse reconciliation with families with perceived ties to ISIS. On September 9, a statement from Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council outlined an initiative to investigate the mass disappearance of Sunni men who had been detained at anti-ISIS checkpoints since 2014. On September 6, Reporters Without Borders warned that cyber threats against Iraqi journalists were reaching a dangerous level and could result in real violence. more…