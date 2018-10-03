Iraq's Economic Outlook - October 2018

Post-conflict recovery will remain the driving force of the non-oil economy in the coming years while overall economic growth will experience a modest recovery in 2018 before picking up noticeably in 2019 thanks to higher oil production. The durability of the non-oil rebound depends on the quality of the reconstruction process. Higher oil prices will allow space to finance reconstruction, if recurrent spending restraint is maintained. Poverty reached 22.5 percent in 2014 and two million of Iraqis remain displaced.

Recent developments

Iraq’s economic condition is gradually improving following the deep economic strains of the last three years. The defeat of ISIS in end-2017 now leaves the challenging task of rebuilding the infrastructure and providing services and job opportunities to the population. This is overlaid on the need to address the legacy of past conflict and capacity/maintenance challenges, including in the south, which was the poorest region of the country pre-ISIS (Figure 2). The World Bank estimates the needs of post-ISIS reconstruction at US$88 billion. The government received US$30 billion worth of commitments in the form of loans and guarantees at the International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq, which took place in February 2018 in Kuwait. Reconstruction effort may be delayed due to political uncertainty following elections in May 2018.

The rebound of economic growth in 2017 was lower than expected. Iraq maintained oil production in line with OPEC+ agreement.

In 2018, overall GDP growth is estimated to return positive at 1.9 percent thanks to a notable improvement in security conditions, higher oil prices, and expected higher public and private investment.

Non-oil growth is estimated to show a strong rebound at 5.2 percent this year, underpinned by broad-based growth in agriculture, industry, and services. Inflation was low in 2017 at just 0.1 percent, but increased demand pushed inflation at 1.7 percent in July 2018. Higher domestic demand and increased credit to the economy (albeit from a low level) will likely further increase inflation to average 2.0 percent in 2018.

In 2018, the overall fiscal balance is estimated to post a surplus of 1.2 percent of GDP due mostly to higher oil prices. The plunge in world oil prices in 2015-16, increased security and humanitarian outlays and weak controls led to sharply lower oil revenues and rapidly widened the budget deficit. It narrowed in 2017 due to the pick-up in oil prices and measures adopted to contain current expenditures within the framework of IMF program and World Bank DPL. With oil prices expected to rise, Iraq’s government will have ample fiscal space to finance reconstruction, provided that the process of fiscal consolidation continues.

Relations with KRG are improving after the rupture related to the independence referendum in 2017; the federal government agreed to resume transfers and KRG total revenue is sufficient to pay salaries and pensions.

Growth and the budget surplus are estimated to further reduce the public debt-to -GDP ratio from 67.3 percent in 2016 to almost 55 percent. The government also adopted a framework to control the issuance of guarantees, which reached US$33 billion (or 20 percent of GDP) in end-2016 and these guarantees, most related to the electricity sector, are now believed to be under control. In previous years large fiscal deficits have been mainly financed through bilateral and multilateral support, occasional sovereign bond issuance, and indirect monetary financing by the CBI.