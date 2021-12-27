Iraqis Who Have Moved Abroad - December 2021

As part of DTM’s migration monitoring activities, the Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (REMAP) project has been implemented in Iraq since 2019 in response to the critical need to collect and analyze information on displacement and human mobility. The aim of the activity is to strengthen evidence-based formulation and implementation of humanitarian and development policy and programming on migration and forced displacement in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq and Pakistan.

Following the activities of the REMAP project, DTM collected information on the numbers and locations of mobile population groups, in the current case Iraqis who have moved abroad. This document provides an overview of locations hosting either IDPs or returnees in which Iraqis have departed for another country in the year prior to the assessment, with the intention to emigrate. The data presented in this factsheet is taken from the Integrated Location Assessment (ILA) – Round VI (completed from 1 May – 31 July 2021). ILA VI provides an in-depth look into the situation of displaced and returning populations across Iraq, with a particular focus on the profiling of the locations in which these groups live. The data collected includes the demographic composition of locations, state of infrastructure, services, security, social cohesion and movement intentions for IDPs, and covers both in-camp and out-of-camp settings.

Data collection for ILA VI was conducted through a network of key informants (KIs) across 3,730 non-camp locations1 hosting either IDPs or returnees (or both). These KIs were asked about instances of Iraqis who have emigrated, with the option of providing the number of these persons.

• KIs reported that some Iraqis had left for a foreign country in 7% of assessed locations, namely 256 out of the 3,730 locations.

• Departures were reported in 11 of the 18 assessed governorates. The three governorates with the highest proportion of locations reporting that some Iraqis had emigrated were Sulaymaniyah (66%, 170 locations),

Dahuk (9%, 23 locations) and Diyala (7%, 18 locations).

• KIs were able to report the number of Iraqi who departed in 82 per cent of locations, constituting a total of 2,137 individuals. As KIs in other locations were not able to report overall numbers, we know that the actual number may be greater. The top locations reporting the highest population who have moved aboard in the 12 months before data collection were Pabera Complex in Tilkaif District of Ninewa governorate where 70 Iraqis have emigrated, Bosken in Rania district of Sulaymaniyah governorate where 55 Iraqis have emigrated. Sarishka and Hatara in Tilkaif district of Ninewa governorate reported 50 Iraqis each having emigrated in both locations.