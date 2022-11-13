Iraqis’ perceptions of social and economic equality: Jobs needed

E/ESCWA/CL2.GPID/2022/Policy Brief.6

Background

The Arab region suffers from the highest inequality in the world, which not only disrupts economic development, but also stalls progress towards the 2030 Agenda and poses a risk to social and political stability. Many countries in the Arab region are trapped in a vicious cycle of conflict, low economic growth, limited social expenditure, unemployment, a growing vulnerable population and rising inequality.

Given the risks of high, and rising, inequality, it is important to understand people’s perceptions of equality and how they believe it should be addressed. Consequently, the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) conducted a survey in 2022 of 10,000 respondents in ten Arab countries on social and economic equality. Across the region, half of those polled feel that they currently experience social and economic equality. Similarly, half believe that social and economic equality will increase in the next five years.

Across the region, respondents believe that the top three policy options to improve social and economic equality were: (1) job opportunities for young people; (2) combating corruption; and (3) increased wages for workers.

Except for in Lebanon (where respondents prioritize combating corruption), creating job opportunities for young people was the most identified need across the Arab region. To create more employment opportunities, respondents recommended: (1) creating more jobs in the private sector; (2) providing more funding for small and micro enterprises; and (3) reforming the education system to meet market demands.