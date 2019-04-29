“Iraqi Youth: Pioneers for Dialogue and Stability” workshops kick off in Basra [EN/AR/KU]

Basra, Iraq, 28 April 2019 – At a three-day workshop in Basra City, young Iraqi women and men from across the governorate voiced opinions, hopes, concerns and suggestions about their role in advancing peaceful coexistence and addressing the challenges in their communities. The event was the first in a series of workshops under the theme “Iraqi Youth: Pioneers for Dialogue and Stability”, which are taking place in locations across in Iraq throughout 2019.

Over two days, a diverse group of 20 young women and men participated in interactive sessions to discuss youth participation in building social peace and stability. They discussed strategies for dealing with conflict and how to apply these concepts when working to counter challenges, such as unemployment, tribal conflict and climate change, within their communities.

On the third and final day, local political figures joined the young people in a dialogue on issues facing the governorate - opening a valuable communication channel for the young activists with decision-makers and increasing the politicians’ awareness of youth needs and priorities.

In her remarks at this final session, Deputy Special Representative for Iraq of the United Nations Secretary-General Alice Walpole underlined the added value of youth participation in Iraq’s post-conflict revival and welcomed the workshops as providing a significant opportunity for youth to speak out on important national and local issues.

“Empowering young people, supporting them and ensuring they can fulfil their potential is important in every society. But beyond this, if we are to create a more peaceful, sustainable and prosperous Iraq, we need young Iraqis to lead,” Ms. Walpole said. “The catalytic energy that young people can bring to resolve political or social deadlock should not be underestimated. We need you to build a peaceful, sustainable future Iraq, which will meet the aspirations of all its people. Today the floor is yours. We are listening.”

The event on 26-28 April 2019 was organised by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), in cooperation with the Higher Committee for Coexistence and Community Peace of the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers and the Iraqi Al-Amal Association. The activity is in line with UNAMI’s mandate to support youth and their valuable contributions to the country. The next workshops will take place in Karbala and Babil governorates on 2-4 May.

