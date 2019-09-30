30 Sep 2019

“Iraqi Youth: Pioneers for Dialogue and Stability” workshops held in Diwaniya [AR/EN/KU]

Report
from UN Assistance Mission for Iraq
Published on 29 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (286.42 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (196.72 KB)Arabic version
preview
Download PDF (203.55 KB)Kurdish version

Diwaniya, Iraq, 29 September 2019 – Youth in Diwaniya Governorate had the opportunity to voice their hopes and concerns regarding their community and country at a 26-28 September workshop under the theme “Iraqi Youth: Pioneers for Dialogue and Stability”. The 12th in a series of workshops across the country was organised by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), in cooperation with the Committee for Coexistence and Societal Peace under the Prime Minister’s Office and the Iraqi Al-Amal Association.

Seventeen young men and six young women from various parts of the Governorate attended the workshop. They discussed a number of issues that they identified as important to the youth in the context of their Governorate. These included: the importance of strengthening the political participation of youth; ways to increase job opportunities and counter unemployment; challenges faced by volunteer groups and civil society organization; concerns about the quality of health care services within the governorate and the lack of medical supplies; and the spread of drugs among youth.

At the closing session on 28 September, the participants were joined by local officials who included the Second Deputy Governor, Malik Kadhim Al-Husseini, and two Provincial Council members, Ayad Tleya’a al-Myali, the head of Coordination and NGOs Committee, and Duha Al-Husseini, from the Education Committee.

Addressing the session, Director of UNAMI Office of Political Affairs Manoj Mathew welcomed the vibrant discussions between the youth and the local officials. He pointed to the sixteen-year-old Swedish climate and environmental activist, Greta Thunberg, as a great example of one individual who managed to spark an entire global climate movement. He urged the youth to trust in their capacity to bring change, while encouraging them to work with the local government to collectively resolve the challenges facing the Governorate. He also encouraged them to express their desire for change by participating in the upcoming Provincial Council elections.

Similar youth workshops were recently organised in Anbar, Babil, Basra, Karbala, Wasit, Najaf, Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, Ninawa, Erbil and Diyala. The activity is in line with UNAMI’s mandate to support youth and their valuable contributions to Iraqi public life.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.