“Iraqi Youth: Pioneers for Dialogue and Stability” virtual workshop held in Muthanna [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad/Samawa, 28 October 2020 - Under the theme “Iraqi Youth: Pioneers for Dialogue and Stability”, twenty-nine young men and women from Muthanna Governorate had the opportunity to discuss the challenges facing their communities at a three-day virtual workshop on 22, 23 and 27 October. This was the seventeenth in a series of workshops organised by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), in cooperation with the Committee for Coexistence and Societal Peace in the Prime Minister’s Office and the Iraqi Al-Amal Association. Due to the ongoing health crisis, it was the third workshop in the series to be held online.

Fifteen young women and fourteen young men from various parts of the Governorate attended the training sessions and used interactive tools to discuss a number of issues they identified as important. These included: enhancing the role of youth in decision-making processes; fostering young people’s economic empowerment; improving local employment and investment opportunities; promoting the tourism sector in Muthanna; asserting state control over weapons; overcoming tribal tensions and providing better public services.

At the closing session on 27 October, workshop participants had an opportunity to share their views and conclusions with local officials, including the First Deputy Governor Sami Ni’ma, MP Adnan Al-Asadi, the Director of Youth & Sport in Muthanna and representatives from the Committee for Coexistence and Societal Peace in the Prime Minister’s Office, in the presence of the United Nations Deputy Special Representative for Iraq, Alice Walpole.

Ms. Walpole encouraged participants to speak their mind and contribute their ideas on how to overcome the challenges facing Iraq, especially in light of the upcoming elections. “Young people leading the public demonstrations for national reform over the past year have initiated fundamental political and social change in Iraq. […] The United Nations supports you in your demands for meaningful reform and sustainable development. The catalytic energy that young people can bring to resolving political or social deadlock should not be underestimated,” she said.

