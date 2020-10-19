“Iraqi Youth: Pioneers for Dialogue and Stability” virtual workshop held in Misan [EN/AR/KU]

Amara/Baghdad, 19 October 2020 - Under the theme “Iraqi Youth: Pioneers for Dialogue and Stability”, thirty young women and men from across Misan Governorate have just participated in a three-day workshop to discuss their role in addressing challenges facing their communities. The sixteenth such workshop, and the second to be held online due to the ongoing health crisis, was organised by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), in cooperation with the Committee for Coexistence and Societal Peace in the Prime Minister’s Office and the Iraqi Al-Amal Association.

During the training sessions, the group used interactive tools to discuss a number of issues they identified as important. These included: fostering young people’s political empowerment and enhancing their role in decision-making, in particular ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections; overcoming tribal conflicts; improving employment and investment opportunities, including in the tourism and alternative energy sectors; asserting state control over weapons; protecting women from domestic violence; preventing the spread of drugs among youth; and providing better public services.

During the closing session on 18 October, workshop participants had an opportunity to share their views and conclusions with local officials, including Members of Parliament, the Director of Youth & Sport in Misan and representatives from the Committee for Coexistence and Societal Peace in the Prime Minister’s Office, in the presence of the United Nations Deputy Special Representative for Iraq, Alice Walpole.

Ms. Walpole encouraged participants to speak their mind and contribute their ideas on how to overcome the challenges facing Iraq. “This is a tense and complex period for Iraq. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic…. has exacerbated pre-existing social, economic, environmental and security challenges”, she said. “Young people have demonstrated their resilience in times of crisis. The catalytic energy that young people can bring to resolving political or social deadlock should not be underestimated. You are a source of innovation, ideas and solutions,” she added.

For more information, please contact

UNAMI Public Information Office: unami-information@un.org