“Iraqi Youth: Pioneers for Dialogue and Stability” virtual workshop held in Baghdad [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad, 29 September 2020 - Twenty-nine young women and men from across Baghdad Governorate participated in a three-day virtual workshop, from 24 to 27 September, to discuss their role in addressing challenges facing their communities. Held under the theme “Iraqi Youth: Pioneers for Dialogue and Stability”, this workshop was the fifteenth in a series organised throughout Iraq by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), in cooperation with the Committee for Coexistence and Societal Peace in the Prime Minister’s Office and the Iraqi Al-Amal Association. It was the first such workshop to be held online, due to the current health crisis.

During training sessions, the group used interactive online tools to discuss challenges they identified as important. These included youth employment, recruitment processes and ways to foster job creation within the private sector; young people’s political empowerment and ways to enhance their role in decision-making, in particular ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections; state control of weapons; protection of women; and public service provision.

During the closing session on 27 September, workshop participants had an opportunity to share their views and conclusions with local officials, including Deputy Governor of Baghdad Ali Ahmed Al-Ethawi and representatives from the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Committee for Coexistence and Societal Peace in the Prime Minister’s Office, in the presence of the United Nations Deputy Special Representative for Iraq, Alice Walpole.

Ms. Walpole encouraged participants to speak their mind and contribute their ideas on how to overcome the challenges facing Iraq, especially against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and its double health and financial burden on the country. “Empowering young people, supporting them, and ensuring they can fulfil their potential is important in every society. If we are to create a more peaceful, sustainable and prosperous Iraq, we need you as partners and leaders,” she said.

The activity is in line with UNAMI’s mandate to support youth and their valuable contributions to Iraqi public life.

For more information, please contact: Mr. Samir Ghattas, Director of Public Information/Spokesperson

United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Phone: +964 790 193 1281, Email: ghattass@un.org

or the UNAMI Public Information Office: unami-information@un.org