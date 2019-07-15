Iraqi Red Crescent teams distribute relief and health aid to more than 100 poor families in Baghdad governorate

The teams of the Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) have distributed relief and health assistance to more than 100 families and those with special needs who are living in the neighborhoods and slums of Baghdad governorate.

The IRCS has reported in a statement, ”The IRCS`s teams have distributed relief and health aid including ( kitchen and health set) to 105 poor families and those with special needs who are living in Al-Ma’alam neighborhood, north of Baghdad, the distribution has done after conducting a pre-assessment in coordination with municipal councils in order to learn about the numbers of families and thier needs”.

The IRCS is continuing to provide support and assistance to the poor families based on its humanitarian principles, in order to alleviate the suffering of these families and help them overcome the challenges of difficult economic conditions.