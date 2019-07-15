15 Jul 2019

Iraqi Red Crescent teams distribute relief and health aid to more than 100 poor families in Baghdad governorate

Report
from Iraqi Red Crescent Society
Published on 15 Jul 2019 View Original

The teams of the Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) have distributed relief and health assistance to more than 100 families and those with special needs who are living in the neighborhoods and slums of Baghdad governorate.

The IRCS has reported in a statement, ”The IRCS`s teams have distributed relief and health aid including ( kitchen and health set) to 105 poor families and those with special needs who are living in Al-Ma’alam neighborhood, north of Baghdad, the distribution has done after conducting a pre-assessment in coordination with municipal councils in order to learn about the numbers of families and thier needs”.

The IRCS is continuing to provide support and assistance to the poor families based on its humanitarian principles, in order to alleviate the suffering of these families and help them overcome the challenges of difficult economic conditions.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.