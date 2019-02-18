Iraqi Red Crescent teams are continuing to provide psychosocial support and medical services for the displaced families in Nineveh governorate

The Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has announced that its health teams are continuing to provide medical, therapeutic and psychosocial support services for the displaced families in the camps of (AlMadraj and Hammam al-Aalil) in Nineveh governorate.

The IRCS has reported in a statement” The IRCS`s health teams have provided daily medical and treatment services to more than 120 patient case in Al-Madraj camp for the displaced and the medicines are given to them by a specialized medical team, also the teams are also transport the urgent cases to the medical centers after being unable to treat them inside the camp”.

The statement has added that the IRCS`s health teams have also organized a psychosocial support program for the children of displaced families in Hammam Al-Alil camp in Nineveh, which included many recreational activities (open day for the child, free drawing, group games, gift distribution) Where the number of beneficiaries has reached more than (80) children of displaced families who are living in the above-mentioned camp.