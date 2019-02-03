Iraqi Red Crescent teams are carrying out an urgent campaign to assist the families affected by rain torrents in Najaf

The Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has announced that its relief teams have implemented an urgent campaign to help the families affected by rain torrents that swept through some areas of Najaf governorate.

The IRCS has said that its teams in coordination with the local government and the civil defense teams in Najaf governorate have begun to enter areas affected by rain torrents and relief the affected families by helping to drain the rainwater from the main streets as well as helping the families save their property, adding to provide relief materials and first aid when casualties occur, also the IRCS`s teams will send emergency teams equipped with additional mechanisms to cope with the heavy rain that swept through the governorate.

In a separate context, the IRCS has equipped the Nasiriyah Heart Center with an emergency wheel to transport critical cases, This grant comes within the framework of the first responder program to provide the services of transporting critical cases to the center, and the ambulance will work 24 hours a day ,this will support the IRCS`s efforts in treating the patients and injured.