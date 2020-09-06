Iraqi Red Crescent: More than 273,000 beneficiaries from health and preventive services provided to the mourning processions Husseini during the days of Muharram

The Iraqi Red Crescent Society(IRCS) has provided health and preventive services to the mourning processions Hosseini during the first ten days of Muharram to prevent Corona pandemic.

The IRCS has said in a statement, “The IRCS has developed an integrated plan since the beginning of the sacred month of Muharram to sterilise, disinfect and distribute the medical masks to mourners in mosques, Hussainiyats and mourning processions to prevent the Corona pandemic.

The statement has added, “The Red Crescent teams who are deployed in the governorates, since the first day have began to sterilise the mosques, Husseiniyas and the marquees in which the funerals are held, as well as distributing the medical masks and providing first aid to the mourners during the days of the holy month of Muharram.”

The statement has stated, “The IRCS has deployed health and awareness teams to send calls to everyone to adhere to the need to wear masks, paws and social distancing in order to avoid the Corona epidemic, the number of beneficiaries of health and preventive services has reached (273331) beneficiaries.