05 Jul 2018

Iraqi Red Crescent establishes the forum of communication and community development to increase the ability of local communities to endure in facing the emergency situations

Report
from Iraqi Red Crescent Society
Published on 05 Jul 2018 View Original

The Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) is seeking within its priorities to enable the local communities and to increase its abilities to face the various humanitarian crises in the emergency conditions in order to reduce its damages and for that the IRCS has launched an initiative to establish the forum of social communication which attracts a number of volunteers and the IRCS`s staff, the forum aims to increase the abilities of the community institutions and individuals, and develop the various capacities through implementing awareness, health, sport and relief activities.

Since the start of the above-mentioned forum, the field teams have implemented a number of important activities in various fields of information gathering, and classify the needs also the crises damages on the people in various governorates of Iraq, such as drought, the effects of displacement and the transitional diseases.

The areas affected by security incidents in the previous periods are important in the work of the field teams, because of their humanitarian needs, as well as the most vulnerable categories. The volunteers so far have been managed to relief more than 10,000 citizens in various areas of Iraq, including food and relief parcels, providing the medical therapeutic consultations, while the need for drinking water has emerged in different areas this is accompanied by the drought wave that the country has experienced, the field teams have distributed 500 water tank in Diwaniya governorate in the middle of Iraq.

In the same context, the forum has set development programs and opened development and educational courses in various fields, the aim of these courses is to qualify a group of youth in order to develop their abilities and provide job opportunities for them, where a number of IRCS`s teams have implemented workshops and development courses in the fields of health, first aid, and psychosocial support.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.