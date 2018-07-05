Iraqi Red Crescent establishes the forum of communication and community development to increase the ability of local communities to endure in facing the emergency situations

The Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) is seeking within its priorities to enable the local communities and to increase its abilities to face the various humanitarian crises in the emergency conditions in order to reduce its damages and for that the IRCS has launched an initiative to establish the forum of social communication which attracts a number of volunteers and the IRCS`s staff, the forum aims to increase the abilities of the community institutions and individuals, and develop the various capacities through implementing awareness, health, sport and relief activities.

Since the start of the above-mentioned forum, the field teams have implemented a number of important activities in various fields of information gathering, and classify the needs also the crises damages on the people in various governorates of Iraq, such as drought, the effects of displacement and the transitional diseases.

The areas affected by security incidents in the previous periods are important in the work of the field teams, because of their humanitarian needs, as well as the most vulnerable categories. The volunteers so far have been managed to relief more than 10,000 citizens in various areas of Iraq, including food and relief parcels, providing the medical therapeutic consultations, while the need for drinking water has emerged in different areas this is accompanied by the drought wave that the country has experienced, the field teams have distributed 500 water tank in Diwaniya governorate in the middle of Iraq.

In the same context, the forum has set development programs and opened development and educational courses in various fields, the aim of these courses is to qualify a group of youth in order to develop their abilities and provide job opportunities for them, where a number of IRCS`s teams have implemented workshops and development courses in the fields of health, first aid, and psychosocial support.