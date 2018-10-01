Iraqi Red Crescent distributes relief and food assistance for more than 200 families in the left side of Mosul city.

The Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has distributed relief and food assistance for more than 200 poor and displaced families who are living on the left side of Mosul city.

"The IRCS`s teams have distributed food parcels and relief items for more than 200 displaced and poor families who are living in the areas of (Talkif, flefel, kani sheeren, and kafrok) on the left side of Mosul city, after conducting an assessment on the numbers of the displaced families to be covered by the humanitarian assistance”, said Mr.Hyder Qassim the IRCS's official of the relief teams.

"The IRCS`s relief teams have increased their support in the right of Mosul with potable water to reach more than 350,000 liters per day, transported by water tanker trucks from Al- Ghazlani pump station and distributed to (126) water tank in a capacity of 5000 liters, it was installed in the districts of Mosul”, Qassim added.

The IRCS is seeking by providing relief and food assistance to alleviate the suffering of the poor families and aid them to overcome the challenges of the difficult conditions that they live.