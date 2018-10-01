01 Oct 2018

Iraqi Red Crescent distributes relief and food assistance for more than 200 families in the left side of Mosul city.

Report
from Iraqi Red Crescent Society
Published on 01 Oct 2018 View Original

The Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has distributed relief and food assistance for more than 200 poor and displaced families who are living on the left side of Mosul city.

"The IRCS`s teams have distributed food parcels and relief items for more than 200 displaced and poor families who are living in the areas of (Talkif, flefel, kani sheeren, and kafrok) on the left side of Mosul city, after conducting an assessment on the numbers of the displaced families to be covered by the humanitarian assistance”, said Mr.Hyder Qassim the IRCS's official of the relief teams.

"The IRCS`s relief teams have increased their support in the right of Mosul with potable water to reach more than 350,000 liters per day, transported by water tanker trucks from Al- Ghazlani pump station and distributed to (126) water tank in a capacity of 5000 liters, it was installed in the districts of Mosul”, Qassim added.

The IRCS is seeking by providing relief and food assistance to alleviate the suffering of the poor families and aid them to overcome the challenges of the difficult conditions that they live.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.