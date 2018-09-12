Iraqi Red Crescent distributes more than 2000 food parcels for the displaced families and those who have returned to their home areas in Salahuddin governorate

The Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has distributed more than 2000 food parcels for the displaced families and those who have returned to their areas in Salahuddin governorate.

"The IRCS's relief teams have distributed more than 2000 food parcels for the displaced families and those who returned from the displacement in the areas of ( Dijla district, Al-Alam, Al-Teen district in Tikrit, Dream Center compound structures and Al-Qadisiyah compound) after conducting an assessment for the needs of the families who are living in these areas and they are in desperate need of food assistance, and the IRCS's teams have provided the assistance for them”, said Mr.Hyder Qassim the relief official in Salahuddin governorate.

Qassim has added that the IRCS`s health teams have organized health awareness program through conducting field visits at Al-Alam tent and the families who are living in Dream center and Qadisiyah compounds, adding to deliver introductory lectures about the transitional diseases and how to prevent it, in addition, to distribute posters and introductory stickers in order to avoid the affection of transitional diseases and raise the health awareness level of the participants, where the number of the beneficiaries has reached more than 330 people and more than 270 child.