The Iraqi Red Crescent distributes more than 190 food parcels to families of the disabled in Baghdad

The Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has distributed (199) food parcels to families of the disabled who are registered with the disabled people’s assembly in the city of Baghdad.

The director of the disaster section in the IRCS Mr. Ahmed Al-Jubouri, said: “The IRCS’s teams have targeted (199) needy families of the disabled, who are registered with the handicapped gathering center in Baghdad, by distributing integrated food parcels for them.

Mr. Ahmed has added that the food parcels were distributed after completing the assessments for the numbers of needy families, the items of one basket included (10) items of dry food sufficient for a family of no less than 5 members, in addition to distributing a bag of (25) kg of rice for each family.”

The disabled segment is one of the most important segments in community, and they need real care and provide all the requirements on the medical and social levels.

According to statistics carried out by concerned humanitarian organizations, there are more than 5 million disabled people in Iraq, and their disabilities vary between mobility, audio, visual and others, and that the services provided do not take into account the privacy of the disabled and do not provide them with opportunities for social integration and job opportunities.

The IRCS places among its priorities the provision of support and assistance to this important segment of community, as they are in dire need, the assistance varied, according to the Director of Disasters in the IRCS, to “distributing food parcels and provide psychosocial support for their families , adding to organizing workshops to educate and train the disabled and those with special needs on professions commensurate with their abilities, many of them face difficulties in obtaining employment due to their disability.”

It is worth mentioning that the IRCS carried out a campaign to distribute more than 35,000 food parcels to needy families throughout the governorates of Iraq during the month of Ramadan in order to alleviate their suffering, especially the poor families headed by women who suffer from difficult living conditions.