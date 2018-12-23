Iraqi Red Crescent distributes food and relief assistance to the poor families and people with special needs in Karbala and Maysan governorate

The interest of the Iraqi Red Crescent Society ( IRCS ) to the segment of the poor families and those with special needs is among its concerns to the most vulnerable groups in community, based on its humanitarian principles and believing in the need for providing the humanitarian aid from food and relief items to those families, in addition to continue to follow up their economic conditions.

The IRCS`s teams have distributed food and relief assistance to the poor families and people with special needs in the governorates of Karbala and Maysan, the teams have also conducted an assessment for the poor families and special needs in a number of areas of Karbala province to know about the numbers of these families and to register their needs and distributed relief assistance to more than (1900) poor families who are living in the districts of Hindya, Ayn Altamur, the area of Husseinieh and the city centre.

In the same context, the IRCS`s teams in Maysan governorate have visited a number of poor families and people with special needs who are living in the slums in the governorate in order to provide them with help and support, the visit included distributing food and relief assistance to more than 50 poor families and the distribution process is ongoing so that all targeted families are covered with food and relief assistance.

This initiative is a form of support and solidarity with the most vulnerable groups in the community by ensuring the basic needs of the poor families and enabling them to meet the challenges of the difficult economic conditions they are experiencing.