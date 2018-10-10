10 Oct 2018

The Iraqi Red Crescent distributes food and relief aid to more than 340 returnees families to their area in Baiji district

Report
from Iraqi Red Crescent Society
Published on 10 Oct 2018 View Original

The Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has distributed food and relief aid to more than 340 returnees families in Baiji district.

“The IRCSs` teams have distributed 345 food parcels and 345 health kits to the families who have returned to their areas in the districts of( Tal al-Zaatar, Al-Askari district, and Al-Resala in Baiji, the teams are continuing to distribute to all the displaced families that have already been surveyed and covered with food and relief aid. “, said Mr.Hyder Qassim the relief official of the IRCS in Salahaddin.

“The IRCSs`s health teams have also provided daily medical, therapeutic and psychological support services through field visits to the families who have returned to their areas and the displaced families who are living in Al-Alam and Al-Qadisiyah compound in the governorate.,” Qassim added.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.