16 Dec 2018

Iraqi Red Crescent distribute relief and food aid to more than 100 affected families as a result of the torrents in Nineveh.

Report
from Iraqi Red Crescent Society
Published on 16 Dec 2018 View Original

The Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has distributed food and relief aid to more than 100 families in Al-Tawafa area in the right side of Mosul city, which was damaged by the recent floods.

“The IRCS`s teams in Nineveh have distributed food and relief supplies to more than 100 families affected by the rain and floods that swept Al-Tawafa area recently,” said the official of the relief teams in Nineveh Mr. Haidar Qassim.

Qassim has added that the IRCS`s teams have launched campaigns to clean up flood-stricken homes as well as provide health and psychosocial support to the families affected by the floods.

