Iraqi Red Crescent distribute relief and food aid to more than 100 affected families as a result of the torrents in Nineveh.

The Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has distributed food and relief aid to more than 100 families in Al-Tawafa area in the right side of Mosul city, which was damaged by the recent floods.

“The IRCS`s teams in Nineveh have distributed food and relief supplies to more than 100 families affected by the rain and floods that swept Al-Tawafa area recently,” said the official of the relief teams in Nineveh Mr. Haidar Qassim.

Qassim has added that the IRCS`s teams have launched campaigns to clean up flood-stricken homes as well as provide health and psychosocial support to the families affected by the floods.