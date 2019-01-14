14 Jan 2019

Iraqi Red Crescent continues to provide support and humanitarian assistance for the families in the right side of Mosul

Report
from Iraqi Red Crescent Society
Published on 14 Jan 2019 View Original

In spite of the return of the displaced families in Mosul to their home areas after the teams of the Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) have covered their needs, the IRCS is continuing to provide humanitarian assistance for the families who are living in the right side of Mosul city as a result of the challenges and the difficult conditions that they experience, as their home areas lack the basic services and the livelihood that the families need it which negatively affected their living conditions.

”The IRCS's relief teams have distributed more than 100 packages of winter clothes for the poor families in the right side of Mosul after conducting an assessment for the numbers of the families in order to cover their needs, the distribution covered all the registered families”, said Mr Haider Qassem the IRCS's relief teams official in Mosul.

Qassim has added that the IRCS`s teams have also distributed more than 180 waste container for the families who are living in the areas of the right side of Mosul one container for every family in order to eliminate the spread of random waste dumps and to upgrade the health condition.

Qassim has indicated that the IRCS`s health teams are continung to receive and provide the therapeutical and medical services for the families in the right side of Mosul through the mobile medical clinics which are equipped with a specialized medical team, adding to Al-Mansour medical center which receives more than 200 medical cases every day.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.