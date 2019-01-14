Iraqi Red Crescent continues to provide support and humanitarian assistance for the families in the right side of Mosul

In spite of the return of the displaced families in Mosul to their home areas after the teams of the Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) have covered their needs, the IRCS is continuing to provide humanitarian assistance for the families who are living in the right side of Mosul city as a result of the challenges and the difficult conditions that they experience, as their home areas lack the basic services and the livelihood that the families need it which negatively affected their living conditions.

”The IRCS's relief teams have distributed more than 100 packages of winter clothes for the poor families in the right side of Mosul after conducting an assessment for the numbers of the families in order to cover their needs, the distribution covered all the registered families”, said Mr Haider Qassem the IRCS's relief teams official in Mosul.

Qassim has added that the IRCS`s teams have also distributed more than 180 waste container for the families who are living in the areas of the right side of Mosul one container for every family in order to eliminate the spread of random waste dumps and to upgrade the health condition.

Qassim has indicated that the IRCS`s health teams are continung to receive and provide the therapeutical and medical services for the families in the right side of Mosul through the mobile medical clinics which are equipped with a specialized medical team, adding to Al-Mansour medical center which receives more than 200 medical cases every day.