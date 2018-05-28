The Iraqi Red Crescent builds a new branch in Karbala governorate

As part of the efforts of the Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) to develop its humanitarian and logistical capabilities, the IRCS seeks to develop the infrastructure of its branches, especially in the governorates, as well as in Al Muthanna branch, which was opened last year. Where the IRCS's teams in the governorate of Karbala have built a new branch because this city has a great cultural and religious depth and as the IRCS has played an exceptional humanitarian role at a difficult stage and a significant constraints which the IRCS has faced in its humanitarian work after the events of Mosul accompanied by large displacement operations in which the IRCS has mobilized all its material and human resources to absorb this crisis. The IRCS's teams have made exceptional efforts in difficult circumstances through which they have been managed to overcome obstacles and build a new branch for the people of Karbala governorate in order to continue providing humanitarian and relief services to them.

About Iraqi Red Crescent Society

An independent national humanitarian society that works to reduce the suffering and pain of people without discrimination during the peace and war , natural disasters and non-natural disasters , it is also considered one of the most activist societies in the international movement of Red Cross and Red Crescent. The work of the society depends on the principle of voluntary work which considered the base in IRCS work , that the voluntary service is embodied the fundamental principles of the Red Cross and Red Crescent international movement which considered volunteers the basic block in the society work , that the voluntary relief doesn’t work for any interest or seek for any profit .