Iraqi heroes confronting COVID-19 in Diyala and Kirkuk

Nurses walk quickly around the wards; patient monitors beep in the distance, doctors assess their patients in intensive care rooms — it’s just another day for frontline health workers in Iraq. In Diyala and Kirkuk — and indeed across the entire country — the speed and frequency of this routine has intensified with the continued rise of COVID-19.

Their efforts are supported by UNDP Iraq, who is working with the Government of Iraq to build much-needed COVID-19 isolation units in 14 health facilities to fight the pandemic and serve those most in need.

In Diyala, known as the orange capital of the Middle East due to its production of oranges and citrus fruit, the economy rests on agriculture, including dates and olive groves. Falling into disrepair under ISIL’s occupation, and at one point used as a defensive line by ISIL forces, critical infrastructure and services crumbled. After liberation from ISIL in 2015, a number of rehabilitation projects were launched in the governorate, led by UNDP Iraq in consultation with authorities in Diyala, to restore much-needed infrastructure and to provide for basic needs.

Nevertheless, the unexpected outbreak and spread of coronavirus in Iraq notably in this region put a temporary halt to rehabilitation projects in liberated districts, and deepened socio-economic issues.

“The coronavirus pandemic affected all aspects of life in Diyala Governorate especially for people with limited financial income due to the closure of businesses and the imposed curfew,” explains Talib Adnan, 40, the focal point in Diyala Governorate working with international and local organizations. “It also disrupted the administrative working hours to be reduced to 25 percent and caused a delay in the school year.”

Inside Baqubah General hospital, located in the provincial capital of Diyala, the medical staff are working around the clock to provide patients with necessary healthcare while maintaining support to other patients.

Kirkuk, one of the largest governorates in Iraq with an estimated population of 1.2 million people, is a melting pot. Today, Kirkuk city is home to Arabs, Kurds, Turkmen, and a variety of Islamic, Christian and other religious groups. Oil was discovered in this city in 1924. Its wealth also stems from the agriculture sector particularly in the district of Hawija which used to provide food for the entire northern Iraq offering a variety of vegetables, fruits, yellow corns and cotton. Due to ISIL’s occupation, the farmers suffered from lack of spaces to dry the corn corps and fertile lands were drained. The grain tanks were also ruined after years of war and crop fires.

Since liberation from ISIL back in 2017, UNDP’s stabilization programme put a significant focus on the health sector in Kirkuk, where 36 primary healthcare centres were rehabilitated and equipped, providing improved health care to over 70,000 people.

Emad Mohammed, 44, decorator and now construction worker employed to help build Kirkuk isolation wards, describes precisely the effect of COVID-19.

“It affected us economically. In Iraq, it affected us mentally, too.”

“This virus has had an enormous impact on society especially in Iraq. The most important impact has been seen in the health system, since it has revealed the weakness of the health system, particularly in Iraq,” said Dr Mohammed Nusair, 43, a surgeon and director of the training department in the Kirkuk Health Department.

“There are numerous weaknesses such as the shortage of hospitals and of medical personnel which need to be solved in the near future. Coronavirus may be a reason to reveal the tragedy occurring in the Iraqi health system, which is an outdated system that must be changed. Our health system is ‘sick’ in itself and needs to recover.”

The medical staff, just like the rest of the world, were not prepared for this pandemic. With long working hours, the repercussions felt by everyone else was experienced by them too. They also underwent physical and mental stress.

“The imposed lockdown had a very negative impact on our social and psychological lifestyle and the lifestyle of individuals we assist. This made it difficult for us because we are dealing with people who are mentally and financially stressed. On top of all this, we ask people to abide by health preventive measures, but as time passes, people’s commitment has decreased. And as a result, the virus continues to spread widely, and all this was placed on the shoulders of doctors,” he says.

Against all odds, the ultimate pride and reward of health providers is to help patients when needed and to see them hale and hearty.

“We had a patient named Samra, aged 30, who was almost dying. With the health and nursing staff’s great efforts, she returned to her children safely. Samara is a source of pride for all of us.”

“These moments make you forget the stress and make us proud of being part of this profession.”

About UNDP Iraq’s COVID-19 response

Since March 2020, UNDP has worked alongside the Government of Iraq and the international community on combating Coronavirus in Iraq. Measures under UNDP Iraq’s response package include increasing the testing capacity of laboratories, providing personal protective equipment to healthcare workers, establishing isolation wards, and undertaking assessments to establish post-COVID-19 recovery strategies. Focusing on the most vulnerable communities in Iraq, activities are rolled out in 13 governorates.

UNDP Iraq’s COVID-19 response package is being implemented under the umbrella of UNDP’s stabilization programme.