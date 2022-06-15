Iraqi cookbook United Through Food launched at Iraqi Dialogue and Peace Day [EN/AR/KU]

*Baghdad, Iraq, *15 June 2022 -- The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in partnership with the Community Dialogue and Peace Committee in the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday hosted Iraqi Dialogue and Peace Day in Baghdad, which aims to celebrate the unique diversity of Iraqi communities.

The celebration featured cultural and musical performers from across Iraq representing various ethnic and religious groups, and was headlined by oud player Mustafa Zair and his Peace Orchestra. United Through Food, an Iraqi cookbook and history book, was released, focusing on food as a catalyst for unity and social cohesion in Iraq. The book is available online, featuring a brief history of each of Iraq's 18 governorates as well as recipes for dishes specific to each region.

Iraqi Dialogue and Peace Day, the first celebration of its kind, was held at Baghdad International Fair, and included representatives across all Iraqi governorates, government members, non-governmental organizations, diplomatic corps, United Nations agencies, media, and Iraqi artists and influencers.

UNDP Iraq Resident Representative Zena Ali-Ahmad states, "Iraqi Dialogue and Peace Day is a chance for different groups to come together and celebrate the diverse and unique cultural traditions that bring Iraqis together. I am pleased to announce the launch of United Through Food, a project that highlights the importance of hospitality, generosity and community in Iraqi culture."

According to Dr. Hisham Daoud, advisor to the Prime Minister and Chairman of the Community Dialogue and Peace Committee, "This event is a celebration of peace. Hundreds of people from all Iraqi governorates accepted this invitation and came together to celebrate music, artistic expression, and cuisine. Society is about art, culture, singing, and joy, and after many decades, Iraqis deserve to experience happiness."

UNDP Iraq's five-year Social Cohesion Programme launched in January 2020 to promote stronger, peaceful, and more cohesive communities in all areas of Iraq.

Media contact:

Miriam Pineau, Communication Analyst | miriam.pineau@undp.org |+964 790 110 1982