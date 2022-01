Summary

The September 2021 WASH Severity Classification (WSC) exercise found water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) conditions to be most severe in western Ninewa governorate with Al-Baaj, Al-Hatra and Sinjar districts classified into Phase 4 (Critical). Al-Basrah, Al-Zubair, Al-Khalis, Al-Muqdadiya and Baquba districts in Al-Basrah and Diyala governorates were identified as the most severe Phase 3 (Crisis) areas.