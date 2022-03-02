Iraq WASH Cluster 2022 HRP reporting Guide for Activity info

Introduction

The document outlines the WASH Cluster ActivityInfo Response Planning and Monitoring for the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan. WASH Cluster partners will provide service provision of water, sanitation and hygiene to highly vulnerable people in camps, informal settlements, and recent areas of return, while also providing emergency basic WASH rehabilitators for infrastructure to ensure minimum service provision for vulnerable out-of-camp IDPs and returnees.

In 2022, WASH Cluster is targeting 730,000 individuals, of whom 180k are IDPs living in camps, 137k are IDPs living out of camps, and 413k are returnees. Activities include operating and sustaining WASH services in camps, minimum service provision for IDPS out-of-camp and returnees, Light rehabilitations of WASH infrastructure, and hygiene promotion and hygiene kit distributions.

Purpose of Guidance Note

This guidance note aims to provide partners reporting under the WASH Cluster for the Humanitarian Response Plan 2022 with information on proper reporting procedures, such as frequency of reporting, ways, activity and indicator definitions, and tips for avoiding duplication and double counting. It is meant to supplement training which is be provided by the Information Management Officer and serve as a reference for reporting focal points to ensure proper reporting procedures throughout the year. The document serves to ensure the quality of reporting and that all reporting deadlines are met.

ActivityInfo

ActivityInfo is a software for data collection and reporting. It is the standard reporting format for humanitarian actors working on the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) in Iraq and the official system for reporting against HRP indicators and targets. It is optimized for all implementing partners from different clusters and sectors to report on activities, which are geographically dispersed throughout Iraq.

In order to monitor the implementation and progress of the HRP, ActivityInfo serves as a platform to report the plans and achievements of each cluster partner. The information reported in ActivityInfo allows for a clear picture of the achievements of the cluster, as well as identification of gaps in response.

The ActivityInfo platform comprises of two modules:

• Activity Plan Module • Response Monitoring Module