10 Sep 2018

Iraq – Violent protests (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 September 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 10 Sep 2018 View Original

  • Violence has escalated following protests in Southern Iraq, particularly in Basra Governorate. Reliable figures are unavailable, but 15 people have been allegedly killed and 190 wounded since 2 September.

  • Government, militia buildings and foreign consulates have been attacked and in some cases burnt. Oil fields have also been attacked and hostages taken briefly. The Government has declared a state of emergency and Iran and Turkey have advised their citizens to leave.

  • Grievances relate to poor living conditions, especially the lack of clean, safe, water which has resulted in a significant gastrointestinal disease outbreak in Basra Governorate since mid-August. 50 000 gastrointestinal cases were reported by 4 September 2018, and a cholera outbreak remains a risk. Protests have widened to include corruption, lack of jobs, electricity shortages, and have taken a more political dimension, as the country struggles to install a new government following the elections in May.

