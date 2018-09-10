Iraq – Violent protests (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 September 2018)
Violence has escalated following protests in Southern Iraq, particularly in Basra Governorate. Reliable figures are unavailable, but 15 people have been allegedly killed and 190 wounded since 2 September.
Government, militia buildings and foreign consulates have been attacked and in some cases burnt. Oil fields have also been attacked and hostages taken briefly. The Government has declared a state of emergency and Iran and Turkey have advised their citizens to leave.
Grievances relate to poor living conditions, especially the lack of clean, safe, water which has resulted in a significant gastrointestinal disease outbreak in Basra Governorate since mid-August. 50 000 gastrointestinal cases were reported by 4 September 2018, and a cholera outbreak remains a risk. Protests have widened to include corruption, lack of jobs, electricity shortages, and have taken a more political dimension, as the country struggles to install a new government following the elections in May.