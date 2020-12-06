Iraq | UNHCR COVID-19 Update | 6 December 2020

Reported COVID-19 cases across Iraq continue to rise but at a slightly lower rate than in previous weeks, with a regular average of 2,500 daily reported cases during November. In recent weeks, the Government of Iraq increased its testing capacity beyond 20,000 tests per day. Initial reports indicate that despite the increase in the number of tests, the daily number of COVID cases across the country is decreasing. The number of individuals who have contracted the virus as of 5 December stands at 564,200 cases, with over 62,000 additional cases in comparison to the last update. Close to 30 per cent of these cases have been detected in Baghdad, followed by Basrah, Erbil, Sulyimaniyah and Wassit Governorates, the infection rate is rising other governorates including Duhok. Similarly, the number of deaths has increased to a total of 12,432. The Government of Iraq (GoI) and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) have conducted over three and half million tests.

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

During the past weeks, the GoI and the KRG have continued to maintain a lax approach towards COVID-19 restriction measures, with no major actions announced since the easing of restrictions in September. On 30 November, the GoI issued a decision to close all governmental and private schools, parks, shops, and shopping centres that have violated the pandemic's regulations and preventive measures. The schools in Federal Iraq commenced on 29 November, with students physically attending school one day per week. PM Mustafa Kadhimi issued a decision considering COVID19 as a force majeure regarding all existing/valid projects and contracts. The period covered with this decision is from 20 February to 2 December 2020. In the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KR-I), the KRG recently announced the suspension of the 14-day quarantine for travelers entering KRI. All schools at all levels remain closed while universities are operating.