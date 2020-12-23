Iraq: UNHCR Civil documentation for IDPs November 2020

IN BRIEF

According to the Multi-Cluster Needs Assessment 2020, 55% of IDPs in camps, 47% of IDPs in out-of-camp situations, and 57% of returnees in Iraq miss at least one key civil document. Civil documentation serves as proof of one’s legal identity. Due to the lack of civil documentation, many IDPs and returnees are unable to access basic services such as education and health care, experience restrictions on their freedom of movement, are exposed to an increased risk of arrest and detention and may be excluded from restitution and/or reconstruction programmes. The lack of civil documentation may also increase the risk of statelessness for undocumented children.

IDPs and returnees cite various challenges in obtaining civil documentation, such as a lack of knowledge of procedures, high transportation costs incurred accessing government offices in places of origin, complex court procedures, and meeting de facto requirements such as security clearances. COVID-19 related precautionary measures imposed earlier this year exacerbated these challenges as relevant Government offices were closed or worked at a reduced capacity.

Given the grave consequences and challenges faced by IDPs and returnees who lack key civil documents, UNHCR, in cooperation with government and civil society partners, has implemented and supported a number of projects to enable IDPs and returnees to access civil documentation.