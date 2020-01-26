26 Jan 2020

Iraq: UNHCR Civil documentation for IDPs November 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Nov 2019
IN BRIEF

According to the Multi-Cluster Needs Assessment conducted from June to August 2019, 500,000 households reported missing at least one form of civil documentation, with female headed households particularly affected by missing documentation. Due to the lack of civil documentation, many IDPs and returnees are unable to access basic services such as education and health care, experience restrictions on their freedom of movement, are exposed to increased risk of arrest and detention, and may be excluded from recovery and reconstruction programmes. IDPs and returnees cite various challenges in obtaining civil documentation, such as the high transportation cost to access government offices in their places of origin, lengthy processing times, and difficulties in obtaining security clearance to travel and to obtain documentation.
Given the grave consequences and challenges faced by IDPs and returnees, UNHCR, in cooperation with government and civil society partners, has implemented and supported a number of projects to enable IDPs and returnees to access civil documentation

