Iraq: UNHCR Civil documentation for IDPs July - September 2020

IN BRIEF

According to the Multi-Cluster Needs Assessment conducted in 2020 over 333,600 households reported missing at least one form of civil documentation, with female headed households particularly affected by missing documentation. Due to the lack of civil documentation, many IDPs and returnees are unable to access basic services such as education and health care, experience restrictions on their freedom of movement, are exposed to increased risk of arrest and detention, and may be excluded from recovery and reconstruction programmes. The lack of civil documentation may increase the risk of statelessness for undocumented children. IDPs and returnees cite various challenges in obtaining civil documentation, such as the high transportation cost to access government offices in their places of origin, the lengthy processing times, and difficulties in obtaining security clearance to travel and to obtain documentation. Furthermore, since the end of the first quarter this year, COVID-19 related precautionary measures and restrictions led to civil affairs offices either not functioning or functioning at reduced capacity thus exacerbating the challenges in obtaining civil documentation.

Given the grave consequences and challenges faced by IDPs and returnees, UNHCR, in cooperation with government and civil society partners, has implemented and supported a number of projects to enable IDPs and returnees to access civil documentation. The projects include infrastructure support and rehabilitation of civil affairs directorate centre (CAD), and UNHCR has also provided furniture, generators and, occasionally computers and specialized IT equipment. For example, in Ninewa seven CAD centres have been rehabilitated, while three centres are currently being under implementation.