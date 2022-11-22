Iraq - Turkish airstrikes on Kurdistan (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 November 2022)

- As a retaliation to the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack in Istanbul last week, Turkey launched in the early hours on 20 November, a massive air operation over northern Iraq and Syria. There is a risk of further increased military cross-border operation in northern Syria and along the Kurdistan region of Iraq borders.
- While casualties from the Turkish strikes are reported in Syria, none are reported in Iraq and no population movements are reported yet.
- Worryingly, on the morning of 21 November, Iran launched a parallel wave of missiles and drones attacks in Iraq against the Iranian Kurds opposition groups the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) and the Komala Party positions along its border in east Erbil and Sulaymaniyah provinces. Some local Kurdish media report as many as 26 casualties amongst the groups members while other mention a lower figure.
- Iraq's Parliament Speaker called for a closed doors session on 22 November to review Iran’s and Turkey’s violations of Iraqi territorial sovereignty. The US Consulate in Erbil issued a statement calling on US citizens to avoid traveling to northern Iraq and northern Syria due to possible Turkish military action.
